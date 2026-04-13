Positions Raiders Must Prioritize in the Draft

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has been a foregone conclusion for months.

While the 6-foot-5, 236-pound quarterback projects to be the safest prospect in this draft class, the Raiders still need to surround Mendoza with as much support as possible.

The front office has done a tremendous job, hiring former Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the head coach, signing several difference-making free agents, and signing Kirk Cousins last week to a one-year deal, and based on the parameters of the contract, the 37-year-old quarterback should be the Week 1 starter.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With all that being said, Las Vegas still has multiple areas of the roster that need to be addressed, with Mendoza's development and comfort level at the forefront of the front office's mind. Here are the positions the Raiders need to prioritize after drafting Mendoza with the No. 1 pick.

Wide Receiver

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a reception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' offense is headlined by running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers, but besides that, the weaponry is quite pedestrian. The Raiders signed former Minnesota Vikings receiver Jalon Nailor, who will join Tre Tucker and Jack Bech as the pass-catching options on the outside.

That is not going to cut it in the AFC West, with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix leading their respective teams. Look for the Raiders to potentially draft a receiver as early as the second round with the No. 36 selection.

Secondary

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) celebrates during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas bolstered its defense in free agency, but the secondary still leaves plenty of room for improvement. The Raiders extended cornerback Eric Stokes and acquired cornerback Taron Johnson from the Buffalo Bills. Each player will provide experience to the secondary, but as mentioned, there is more work to do in that department.

Expect general manager John Spytek to invest multiple mid-round picks on the secondary, which should be complemented by an improved pass rush.

Offensive Line

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The best way to develop a quarterback is to provide that individual with an offensive line that excels in pass protection. The Raiders signed former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum to a record-setting three-year, $81 million contract, including $60 million guaranteed.

That is a great building block in establishing the offensive line, but the Raiders need to ensure that last season's struggles do not carry over into 2026. Based on how the front office has operated so far this offseason, I do not expect that to be the case.