Where the Raiders Must Go From Here Out
The Las Vegas Raiders played some of the best offense they have had all season long against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 9, but it was all for naught. A failed 2-point conversion in overtime dropped them to 2 - 6, and with serious questions about their roster moving forward.
For the first time this season, it looked like the Geno Smith trade worked out in favor of the Raiders, with him throwing only one interception to four touchdown passes. Brock Bowers had one of the best individual performances all season long, and it still didn't matter.
Week 9 Grades
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he gave out grades to each team based on how they performed in week 9. For the Raiders, even though they lost to the Jaguars, their offensive explosion earned them a B- grade.
"The return of Brock Bowers was a huge boost for a Raiders offense that was in desperate need for a spark. In his first action since Week 4, Bowers went off, catching 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns", said Breech.
The Raiders' offense is fundamentally different when Bowers is in their lineup. He's their best offensive player and gives Smith a reliable target to throw to and pick up extra yardage. If he had never gotten injured, the Raiders wouldn't have only won two games up to this point.
"With Bowers on the field, Geno Smith definitely felt more comfortable running the offense, especially during a fourth quarter where he went a perfect 9 o f 9 for 108 yards and two touchdown. The problem for the Raiders is that their defense can't stop anyone: The unit has now surrendered at least 25 points in five of the Raiders' past six games".
Maxx Crosby is their best player on defense, and not even he can make up for all of the talent the Raiders defense is sorely missing. He's having a great season individually, but the Raiders desperately need to get him some help. Their offense isn't usually explosive, and once they finally are, their defense has to show out to capitalize.
This team has a lot of room to grow, and that begins with offensive consistency and better play from their defense. The only thing the Raiders have to worry about now is how aggressive they'll be at the trade deadline, and how quickly they can get their younger players into their starting lineup.
