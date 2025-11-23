What the Raiders' Clash With the Browns Really Means
The Las Vegas Raiders will not get many chances like the one they have Sunday against a beatable Cleveland Browns team. Las Vegas faces a challenging schedule down the stretch. The Browns present them with legitimate shot at winning a game and snapping their losing streak.
Storyline of the Game
The Raiders face essentially a must win game when Shedeur Sanders and the Browns arrive to town on Sunday. Las Vegas simply cannot afford to lose their ninth out of ten games and still deny the significant issues facing the coaching staff, and more importantly, the roster.
Las Vegas losing to Sanders would be the icing on the cake of an offseason full of what appears to be questionable decisions by the Raiders' new front office. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports analyzed the Sunday's game between the Raiders and the Browns. He understandbly doubts the Raiders' chances.
"The big storyline in this game is Shedeur Sanders getting his first career start after Dillon Gabriel landed in concussion protocol last week. Sanders didn't look good when he came in for Gabriel last week, but this pick isn't really about who is or is not under center for Cleveland," Sullivan said.
"Instead, it has everything to do with the Raiders, who look lost. Offensively, they are 30th in total yards per game and tied for 30th in points per game. Now, they are expected to move the ball against a Browns defense that is second in the NFL in total yards per game allowed.
"Not only that, but Geno Smith currently leads the NFL with 13 interceptions this season and will face a Cleveland defense that has recorded 10 takeaways over the last four games. Their knack for creating turnovers will likely continue against Smith, which should make life wildly easier for Sanders and the offense to put up points with short fields."
This is a fair assessment as it sums up how the majority of Las Vegas' games have gone this season.
Heading into the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll continued to express confidence in Smith. Las Vegas has lost eight of their nine games, but Carroll's belief in Smith remains steadfast through it all.
"It's something we just need to keep working on. But I continue to really believe in him. I have no hesitation in telling you that. He's an incredible player, and he's busting his tail, and he's working really hard at it,” Carroll said.
“He has not backed off one step throughout the process, and so we're counting on that he's going to keep working it, and he'll come through for us. We just got to help out more, got to protect him better."
