Winners & Losers: Raiders Fall to Seahawks in Mendoza’s First Start

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) fell last night to the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) 21-13.

The Raiders remain overachieving given preseason expectations , and holding the defending world champions to only 21 points, despite a defense with clear deficiencies, was an accomplishment.

Winners and Losers

Each Monday morning, throughout the season, I have a winners-and-losers article for you detailing what worked and what didn’t. Once again, we dig into the last game.

Brock Bowers?

When you are a team like the Raiders, without a WR1, you can often compensate for that with the best tight end in the National Football League: Brock Bowers.

After an impressive first half in which they led at halftime, the Silver and Black came out for the second half without their superstar tight end, Brock Bowers, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

With the absence of the aforementioned WR1, the Raiders' offense, unable to run the ball against good defense, is sunk. One person, not a doctor but part of the organization, told me they didn’t think it was anything long-term, but said that was only a cursory opinion from a non-professional. Klint Kubiak had some preliminary news.

“Brock Bowers…we’ll reevaluate him tomorrow.”

What About…?

In the first half, Kubiak had tremendous success moving Mendoza out of the pocket and rolling him to the outside. Stunningly, the Raiders went away from it in the second half, and so I asked Kubiak, who has had a great first year, about it. Was it because of the loss of Bowers?

“No, should have done more for sure.”

The Rook?

One of the biggest reasons that Klint Kubiak, the hottest candidate of the last coaching cycle, took this job was because he knew he would get a franchise QB in Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza was the young man that NFL executives ranked as the best QB prospect in the NFL Draft over the last four years. So what did he think of the rookie’s first start? “He was well prepared. He started the game really well, and overall, for his first start, I thought was a good start.”

He went further on what he thought Mendoza should take away from playing against a team like Seattle. “There’s a lot. We’ll watch the film together. We can learn a lot from this game. But overall, we have to play better. We've got to support him better. I've got to help him better in the second half. What happened in second half to go 0-for-7 on third down is unacceptable. No reason that we should do that. Credit to Seattle.”

Kubiak on Fire

Kubiak was very vociferous with his offensive line about a rough performance, and he talked about that moment and what it meant. “We expect more from ourselves coming out of the tunnel in the third quarter, and I expect more of myself as well. So obviously, the second half was not good enough. You don’t give yourself a chance to win. I thought defensively, we took a step forward today. They kept us in the ball game, and we had to play complementary football.”

Simplified What?

Kubiak was asked whether he simplified his game plan for the rookie, but he thought someone else impacted the plan more in the second half, and I bet you can already figure it out.

“I thought overall when we lost Brock [Bowers], you definitely saw a big change in production. So I look at myself; I have to do a much better job of moving the ball, getting and spreading the ball around.”

In fact, the Raiders enlarged the game plan thanks to Mendoza’s legs. “Yes, that helps. His mobility helps. Gives us a different dimension.”

Mendoza’s poise and composure stood out considering the beating he took, and you can count his coach as a fan. "Yeah, that’s not a surprise. That’s who he is. He’s obviously an excellent player, but he’s got poise, he’s got maturity, he’s got leadership, and that showed all throughout the week.”

The reality is that you can’t take six sacks and expect to win in the NFL. “Yeah, well I think there’s a lot that goes into that. Number one, credit Seattle; they did a good job. Number two, we have to be better up front for our quarterback. And then number three, I think obviously with a rookie quarterback, there’s chances to throw the ball away at times, and there’s a lot more than just one thing. But you’re not going to win a game taking six sacks.”

Running Game Woes

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' running game was interesting in the first half, but once Bowers went down, it collapsed in the second half, and Kubiak addressed the woes.

“It was a positive first half. You have to sustain it for four quarters. Weren’t able to do that. Try to come out of the tunnel and run the ball. The first call of second half is run, and we take a loss. But I put it on myself. There’s no one else to blame but me.”

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