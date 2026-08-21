Mendoza Watch: Analyzing Raiders' Rookie Preseason Start vs. Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders gave quarterback Fernando Mendoza the start on Thursday against the Houston Texans. Las Vegas gave the No. 1 overall pick the entire first half to work against the Texans on Thursday, adding to Mendoza's development over the past few months since being drafted in April.

The Raiders' front office and coaching staff have been straightforward about most of their plans for Mendoza, except for when it is they will start the rookie. However, the addition of Kirk Cousins has bought everyone additional time, which Thursday confirmed Mendoza still needs.

Mendoza's Need for Development on Display

Even though the Raiders' coaching staff has repeatedly said Cousins will start, some outside the organization still believed there was a debate as to who Las Vegas should start at quarterback in Week 1. Mendoza is the future, but Thursday should remove any doubt about who should start.

The Raiders did not play most of their starters on offense or defense against the Texans. Unlike last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Mendoza took the field behind the Raiders' reserve offensive line. It was the most extensive work he has gotten as a professional.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws an interception which was returned by Houston Texans linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) (not pictured) for an 80 year touchdown in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The play of the game for Mendoza was an interception that he threw that was returned for a touchdown. The play was reminiscent of an interception he threw in training camp and during joint practice against the Texans on Tuesday. Kubiak shared his thoughts.

"Anytime there's an interception, it's the quarterback's fault, no matter what happens,” Kubiak said following the Raiders’ joint practice against the Texans earlier this week.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza settled down and cleaned things up after the interception, but playing behind the reserve offensive line and handing the Texans a touchdown essentially put the game away early. Still, Mendoza got significant work in during a game that cost the Raiders nothing.

Mendoza has not made many mistakes more than once in practice. His interceptions are far and few between. If he is able to throw the ball away, his turnovers would be nearly nonexistent. Thursday gave the Raiders a clearer idea of what Mendoza needs to work on.

Still Getting Comfortable Under Center

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks to the huddle during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like most college quarterbacks, Mendoza spent most of his college career playing out of the shotgun. However, Las Vegas' coaching staff has made it a point to get Mendoza comfortable under center. In practice and in both preseason games, Mendoza has gotten plenty of work under center.

Yet, immediately after Mendoza's interception, the Raiders lined him up in the shotgun. That confirms the rookie is still getting comfortable playing under center. This is an area where Mendoza will get more comfortable, especially once he is consistent with one center.

Consistent, for Better or Worse, but Must Be Fixed

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything Mendoza and the Raiders' offense showed against the Texans is consistent with what they have shown in camp. Las Vegas is still working on timing along the offensive line and between their quarterbacks and pass catchers. That is what the preseason is for.

Las Vegas has continued to shuffle players across positions throughout practice and the preseason, but with one preseason game remaining and Week 1 right around the corner, the Raiders must begin solidifying their depth chart at positions that depend most on timing.

Doing so will help Mendoza, their other quarterbacks, and their skill-position players build the cohesion necessary to be successful in the regular season. The chances of Mendoza playing behind the entire reserve offensive line during the regular season are extremely low.

Still, Thursday's matchup against the Texans cemented what Mendoza must focus on the most moving forward.

Bounces Back After Mistakes

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) drops back to pass agains the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing about Mendoza that was noticeable in college, has been noticeable in training camp, and was on display against the Texans is that he does not let mistakes ruin his mindset. If anything, he seems to get better after making mistakes.

Following his interception that was returned for a touchdown during seven-on-seven drills in practice, Mendoza completed five straight passes in the following team session. On Thursday against the Texans, Mendoza had a span of six completed passes in a row.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) attempts to pass the ball as Houston Texans defensive tackle Naquan Jones (91) applies defensve pressure during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza will make his mistakes like every other rookie quarterback. However, it may be more interesting to see what he does after those mistakes. So far, it appears he gets better. He will, of course, want to avoid them, but it is almost like mistakes and big hits get Mendoza going.