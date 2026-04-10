Mendoza's Traits Will Help Shorten Raiders' Early Learning Curve

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Las Vegas handing Mendoza the playbook removed any remaining presumption. The Raiders' plan of rebuilding their roster is heavily centered around Mendoza's arrival.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kirk Cousins on the Opening Drive show at the SiriusXM NFL radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Getting a Feel for Mendoza

The Raiders will soon add Mendoza, and nine other draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, which is only a few days away. They will pair Mendoza with Klint Kubiak, Andrew Janocko, and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who will essentially work as an intermediary of sorts.

Cousins' arrival buys Las Vegas time to bring Mendoza along at a gradual pace, instead of rushing him into action early in the season. The Raiders' rebuild will take much more than just this offseason. Las Vegas' front office is not in a hurry to get Mendoza on the field, even if they feel he is ready.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders hope Mendoza has a long career, much like Cousins', if not better. The two have similar demeanor, beliefs, and on-field attributes. Las Vegas' front office hopes these similarities helps makes life easier for everyone involved, in what will be a challenging effort for everyone involved.

Cousins noted the similarities between he and Mendoza, as the two are set to work closely for at least the 2026 season, and possibly beyond. The Raiders' front office hopes Cousins can help expedite the development of the soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I didn't win a National Championship or a Heisman Trophy, so I sure would have loved to have that, but I think he's, at his stage, he's much ahead of me. But if you're talking about playing with timing, playing with accuracy, wanting to understand things, have good vision of the field, good feel for the position,” Cousins said at his introductory press conference.

“Those are traits that I've always tried to pride myself on and being accountable to your teammates. I haven't studied Fernando [Mendoza], but from a little bit I've observed from a distance watching games, I'm a Big Ten guy, watch Big Ten games, I think he has a lot of a natural feel for the position."

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Mendoza's development is at the top of the priority list for Las Vegas' front office this offseason. Many of their coaching and roster additions will directly benefit Mendoza during his rookie season and beyond. The Raiders plan on giving Mendoza everything he needs to be successful.

Signing Cousins was another part of the effort to provide Mendoza with what he will need. A veteran quarterback with over a decade of experience, along with an improved Raiders' coaching staff, offensive line, and defense, should help shorten Mendoza and the Raiders' learning curve.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the Raiders try to undo years of failure and disappointment, they have left no stone unturned in their efforts to fully enter a new era of football. One filled with much more winning.