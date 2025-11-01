Raiders Today

Raider Nation Will Love Who the Raiders Are Predicted To Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that's looking forward to the draft. What does their future potentially look like?

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high fives head coach Pete Carroll prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping they can pull off an upset win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but with how adept the Jaguars' defense is at forcing turnovers, a 2 - 6 record wouldn't be out of reach for the Raiders.

This would continue their descent to being one of the worst teams in the NFL, while also boosting their chances at landing a high draft pick. The Raiders have numerous holes in their roster. If they continue to lose, they can use one of those high draft picks to address a specific part of their roster.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Cooper Petagna is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he published his 2026 NFL mock draft, where he attempts to predict what college players will be selected. For the Raiders, they're expected to address one of their biggest roster concerns and draft offensive linemen, Francis Mauigoa.

"A former five-star recruit and one of the pillars behind Miami's identity shift in the trenches, Mauigoa brings a high-floor, plug-and-play presence at either right tackle or guard -- both potential areas of need for Las Vegas", said Petagna.

The Raiders' offensive line play has been horrendous this season, exacerbated by Kolton Miller going down with an injury a month ago. Their offensive line has played so badly, they've managed to nullify parts of Ashton Jeanty's game and reduce him to an inefficient running back. Some part of his slow start may be his fault, but he's a rookie, and they have made it harder for him to adapt to the NFL.

"A physical tone-setter who surrendered just one sack a year ago, he's a people mover in the run game and a steady, dependable presence in pass protection. With Ashton Jeanty front of mind, Mauigoa's versatility and immediate value make too much sense for the Raiders to pass on".

The Raiders drafted Jeanty so he could be their franchise playmaker and lead Las Vegas to greatness. If they want that to happen, they must get protection up front that gives Jeanty any rushing lane or space to create. He's seeing defenders seconds after he touches the ball, if not before that. Mauigoa would be an immense addition and one the Raiders must not pass up on.

