Raider Nation Sounds Off After Disappointing Loss to Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen to 3-4 after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 35-21.

The Raiders tried to fight back in the second half, but they dug themselves too deep a hole after going down 28-6 in the first half. Klint Kubiak's team has dropped four straight games.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

The season started off impressively, but the Raiders are in a slump now after their fourth straight loss. Fans were feeling great about how things were going, but now it is looking grim.

Raiders fans are some of the most vocal and passionate fans in the league, and they had a lot to say about this game. What did the internet think about Las Vegas' fourth straight loss?

Here's what social media said.

Great Defense

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after an interception in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite giving up 35 points, there were some good moments for the Raiders on the defensive side of the ball.

Nakobe Dean recorded an interception off a deflection, setting up the Raiders nicely and allowing them to put the ball in the end zone to keep the game within reach. It's been a rough go for the Raiders' defense recently, but they continue to show up.

Fans love how the defense continues to play hard during the losing streak.

Nakobe Dean. The best John Spytek transaction in his GM career.



Defensive MVP for the Raiders. #RaiderNation — Solo Lopez (@TheSoloLopez) October 25, 2026

WHAT A PLAY by the Raiders defense !! 😮‍💨 — Ashley Petty 🦬 (@AshleyPetty_) October 25, 2026

Ashton Jeanty's Usage

Despite having a productive day, the Raiders' second-year running back still raised questions about how the coaching staff is using him.

Jeanty took eight carries for 15 yards, but he was more effective in the passing game, catching eight passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Fans want to see more from him on the ground, so he can live up to the No. 6 overall draft pick from two years ago.

Ashton Jeanty is the best WIDE RECEIVER the Raiders got. Hahahaha — N𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖔D𝖆ddy 🇺🇸 (@MasonGomez_) October 25, 2026

Klint kubiak has no idea how to use jeanty — Jeremias (@Jeremias7e) October 25, 2026

Kirk's Struggles

He played fairly well, but Kirk Cousins is still the subject of contempt for many Raiders fans.

Cousins threw the ball 44 times and had 295 yards and two touchdowns, but some fans are ready to move on from the 38-year-old quarterback. No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is on the bench, and fans want to see what he's got.

Is it Fernando Mendoza time? — Johnny Karate (@Gareffaaaaa1123) October 25, 2026

Moving the pocket for Kirk Cousins…. Klint just play Mendoza man — Will 🏴‍☠️ (@RaideriLLWill) October 25, 2026

Tre Tucker Shines

The Raiders' wide receiver had five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, playing quite well in a contract year.

Tucker is proving to be an important player for this Raiders' offense, and fans are noticing.

Kirko ✈️ Tre Tucker



Man is unstoppable — Zach (@schiller__zach) October 25, 2026

Yo this man tre tucker a dawg — Ryxtm (@Ryxtm1) October 25, 2026

It was an impressive outing for the veteran.

FINALLY scored



Great move by Tre sheeeesh — JT (@CondorSZN) October 25, 2026

Puka Nacua's Big Day

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nacua was questionable coming into the game, but he played through an injury to will the Rams to a win.

He had eight receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown, along with two carries for 10 yards. Raiders fans weren't loving how often he was getting open.

Raiders defensive backs are terrible. Letting Puka do and go wherever he wants — Deron (@KingDeron44) October 25, 2026

The Raiders will take on the New York Jets next week at 1:00 PM EST.