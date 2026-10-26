Raider Nation Sounds Off After Disappointing Loss to Rams
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The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen to 3-4 after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 35-21.
The Raiders tried to fight back in the second half, but they dug themselves too deep a hole after going down 28-6 in the first half. Klint Kubiak's team has dropped four straight games.
The season started off impressively, but the Raiders are in a slump now after their fourth straight loss. Fans were feeling great about how things were going, but now it is looking grim.
Raiders fans are some of the most vocal and passionate fans in the league, and they had a lot to say about this game. What did the internet think about Las Vegas' fourth straight loss?
Here's what social media said.
Great Defense
Despite giving up 35 points, there were some good moments for the Raiders on the defensive side of the ball.
Nakobe Dean recorded an interception off a deflection, setting up the Raiders nicely and allowing them to put the ball in the end zone to keep the game within reach. It's been a rough go for the Raiders' defense recently, but they continue to show up.
Fans love how the defense continues to play hard during the losing streak.
Ashton Jeanty's Usage
Despite having a productive day, the Raiders' second-year running back still raised questions about how the coaching staff is using him.
Jeanty took eight carries for 15 yards, but he was more effective in the passing game, catching eight passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Fans want to see more from him on the ground, so he can live up to the No. 6 overall draft pick from two years ago.
Kirk's Struggles
He played fairly well, but Kirk Cousins is still the subject of contempt for many Raiders fans.
Cousins threw the ball 44 times and had 295 yards and two touchdowns, but some fans are ready to move on from the 38-year-old quarterback. No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is on the bench, and fans want to see what he's got.
Tre Tucker Shines
The Raiders' wide receiver had five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, playing quite well in a contract year.
Tucker is proving to be an important player for this Raiders' offense, and fans are noticing.
It was an impressive outing for the veteran.
Puka Nacua's Big Day
Nacua was questionable coming into the game, but he played through an injury to will the Rams to a win.
He had eight receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown, along with two carries for 10 yards. Raiders fans weren't loving how often he was getting open.
The Raiders will take on the New York Jets next week at 1:00 PM EST.
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3