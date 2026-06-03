Why Raiders Have Real Shot at Landing Superstar Next Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders are no strangers to making moves to acquire stars, but it hasn't led to the success they had hoped. I think of their failed pairing of Davante Adams and Jimmy Garoppolo, or their numerous attempts to help their defensive line.

A team this doesn't apply to is the Los Angeles Rams , which just pulled off a trade for Myles Garrett. Many people believe this trade broke the NFL, but it also broke the bank for the Rams. This opens up room for the Raiders to go after one of their young stars in Puka Nacua.

Not Enough Money To Go Around

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks to the media during the NFL League Meetings on March 30, 2026, at Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nacua is still on his rookie contract, and 2026 will be his last year playing under it. This offseason, the Rams gave out big contracts to Matthew Stafford and Trent McDuffie. Trading for Garrett means trading for his contract as well, and it looks like the Rams are going to have to shake up their young depth massively.

Nacua was a close runner-up for Offensive Player of the Year, and he's going to want to get paid like the player who won it. The Rams don't have the money to pay him, and even if they franchise-tag him, that's only delaying the inevitable. All of this explains why the Raiders could become perfect suitors for Nacua when he eventually becomes a free agent.

A Dream Fit

Another big week from Puka Nacua 😈

- 7 catches

- 167 receiving yards

- 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/VOsn69xrAn — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2025

Klint Kubiak and his scheme helped foster the connection that was Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba last season, and he could potentially do the same with Nacua and Fernando Mendoza . The Raiders are sorely lacking a star in their receiving room, and there's no greater fit in Kubiak's offense than Nacua.

He's electric with the ball in his hands, but he's also not afraid to put his body on the line and block effectively on run plays. Las Vegas has the cap space to give Nacua the contract he's looking for, and acquiring him would give them another star to pair alongside Brock Bowers on the receiving end of their offense.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It's not hard to see the Raiders becoming serious AFC contenders if they were to get Nacua in Las Vegas. He takes their offense to the next level, and if their defense stays steady with Maxx Crosby giving them star power on that side of the ball, it'd only be a matter of time until the Raiders found themselves in the postseason.