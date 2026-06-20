Raiders Need Jonah Laulu to Take the Next Step
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The Las Vegas Raiders found a diamond in the rough when they claimed defensive lineman Jonah Laulu off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.
Laulu has had an impressive two seasons for a former seventh-round pick who didn’t make his original team, posting 86 tackles, 11 for loss, nine quarterback hits, eight passes defended, and five sacks.
He started 15 games for the Silver and Black last season, which showed that now-Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard had faith in him to be a major contributor along the defensive line.
Now entering his third season with the team, Laulu will be relied upon to carry the load on the interior with Adam Butler. The team needs him to step up.
Why Laulu Must Rise to the Occasion
If the Raiders want to shed the title of being a ‘rebuilding’ team, they’ll have to start on the defensive side of the football. Las Vegas was solid on defense last season, but the team only won three games, so there is a long way to go.
Winning football games starts in the trenches, and that applies on both sides of the football. The defensive line, however, is crucial, as the last two Super Bowl winners have become champions by pressuring the quarterback and disrupting the opposing offense.
The Raiders are far from being a Super Bowl contender, but they can win more games than expected and be a short cry from the postseason if their defensive line is dominating the line of scrimmage.
The team will obviously rely on the edge rushers, like Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye, but they’ll need to stop the run and create interior pressure. That’s where Laulu comes in.
Laulu’s Role
Laulu is more of a tweener as a defensive tackle and end, as he can explode off the football and pressure the quarterback. With the switch to a 3-4 base defense, he can be moved all across the defensive line.
Leonard should enjoy the versatility Laulu brings, as he can keep him in the middle on early downs and let him loose as the 3-4 defensive end on passing downs.
He’ll need to improve as a run defender because if he’s going to be a major contributor, he’ll have to play on early downs. If he can shed blocks and tackle ball carriers at a higher rate, the Raiders’ ceiling as a defense improves tremendously.
The Raiders made an impressive move finding Laulu a few years ago. He has turned from a solid find to an important piece of their future.
They need to see improvement from him if they’re going to reach their ceiling this year and in the next few seasons.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3