The Las Vegas Raiders found a diamond in the rough when they claimed defensive lineman Jonah Laulu off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.

Laulu has had an impressive two seasons for a former seventh-round pick who didn’t make his original team, posting 86 tackles, 11 for loss, nine quarterback hits, eight passes defended, and five sacks.

Dec 16, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) celebrates after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He started 15 games for the Silver and Black last season, which showed that now-Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard had faith in him to be a major contributor along the defensive line.

Now entering his third season with the team, Laulu will be relied upon to carry the load on the interior with Adam Butler . The team needs him to step up.

Why Laulu Must Rise to the Occasion

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

If the Raiders want to shed the title of being a ‘rebuilding’ team, they’ll have to start on the defensive side of the football. Las Vegas was solid on defense last season, but the team only won three games, so there is a long way to go.

Winning football games starts in the trenches, and that applies on both sides of the football. The defensive line, however, is crucial, as the last two Super Bowl winners have become champions by pressuring the quarterback and disrupting the opposing offense.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) is brought down by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) int he first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders are far from being a Super Bowl contender, but they can win more games than expected and be a short cry from the postseason if their defensive line is dominating the line of scrimmage.

The team will obviously rely on the edge rushers, like Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye , but they’ll need to stop the run and create interior pressure. That’s where Laulu comes in.

Laulu’s Role

Las Vegas Raiders Jonah Laulu | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Laulu is more of a tweener as a defensive tackle and end, as he can explode off the football and pressure the quarterback. With the switch to a 3-4 base defense , he can be moved all across the defensive line.

Leonard should enjoy the versatility Laulu brings, as he can keep him in the middle on early downs and let him loose as the 3-4 defensive end on passing downs.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

He’ll need to improve as a run defender because if he’s going to be a major contributor, he’ll have to play on early downs. If he can shed blocks and tackle ball carriers at a higher rate, the Raiders’ ceiling as a defense improves tremendously.

The Raiders made an impressive move finding Laulu a few years ago. He has turned from a solid find to an important piece of their future.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) escapes the tackle of Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

They need to see improvement from him if they’re going to reach their ceiling this year and in the next few seasons.