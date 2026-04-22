Raiders' NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to walk away from this offseason's NFL Draft with another batch of talent that can help them turn things around. Failed draft hauls have doomed the Raiders over the years. They hope the 2026 NFL Draft is different. They hope to continue fixing their roster.

Along with gutting their coaching staff led by Pete Carroll, fixing their roster was the Raiders' biggest priority entering the offseason. No team has a better chance to significantly improve its roster more quickly than via the NFL Draft. This is a critical week for the Raiders organization.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Approach

Las Vegas hired general manager John Spytek to help fix the roster. The roster he inherited was among the league's worst, as 2025 confirmed. As much as the Raiders have been plagued by bad coaching, they have arguably suffered more from a poor overall roster.

The Raiders have already been hard at work fixing their roster. The hard work started with last offseason's draft and this offseason's free agency. The 2026 NFL Draft is the next step in the process. Spytek knows just how vital this draft is and would like all hands on deck.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

"Super collaborative, but I think we all know each other pretty well too, and Starkey [Brian Stark] and [Mark] Thewes and B [Brandon] Hunt and those guys, they know when to say something, and they know when everything's in order. I think the biggest thing is just to have a calm environment,” Spytek said.

“I think we've all seen movies where it's chaotic and all that, and I wouldn't function well in that, but when you're prepared, and you know what you want, and you trust your process, I think it's pretty easy to run that route."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Top Choices in Each Round

Although they have had an impressive offseason so far, especially in free agency, the Raiders' roster is still desperately in need of talent. Las Vegas entered the offseason determined to improve its coaching staff and roster. With the coaching staff all but set, all focus is now on the roster.

Below are some of the top choices the Raiders have in each round. Obviously, the draft is heavily predicated on what other teams do, so much of this is a shot in the dark, but the Raiders' needs are clear, and so is the talent available before the draft starts.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1: Quarterback, Fernando Mendoza

He is the only option for the Raiders with the No. 1 pick.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 2: Trade up/Trade Down/ Cornerback/Safety

Las Vegas desperately needs help in its defensive backfield. It is a deep draft for safeties, and the Raiders need more help at cornerback than they do at safety. This could lead them to select a cornerback with their second pick. They may even trade up to do so.

Selecting a safety is not out of the question for Las Vegas, nor are other positions, such as wide receiver and defensive line. Yet, their need at cornerback seems too great to overlook or patch with lesser-talented players slated to go in later rounds. Below are a few of their options.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell (DB31) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Round 3: Cornerback/Safety

The Raiders need cornerbacks and safeties; whichever of the two positions the Raiders do not address in the second round, they should address in the third round.

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Bud Clark, Safety, TCU

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (68) of Iowa and National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech set up to block during the second half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Round 4: Offensive Line

The Raiders have multiple picks in the fourth round. They should use each of them on offensive linemen. The risk with that move is that none of them develop into contributors, but the Raiders have too much faith in their new coaching staff to let that be a legitimate concern.

Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 5: Defensive Line

Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 6: Linebacker

Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 7: Cornerback

Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks defensive back Charles Demmings (21) intercepts a pass as Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks during the FCS Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Jacksonville State Gamecocks lead Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 21-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK