Raiders' NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to walk away from this offseason's NFL Draft with another batch of talent that can help them turn things around. Failed draft hauls have doomed the Raiders over the years. They hope the 2026 NFL Draft is different. They hope to continue fixing their roster.
Along with gutting their coaching staff led by Pete Carroll, fixing their roster was the Raiders' biggest priority entering the offseason. No team has a better chance to significantly improve its roster more quickly than via the NFL Draft. This is a critical week for the Raiders organization.
Raiders' Approach
Las Vegas hired general manager John Spytek to help fix the roster. The roster he inherited was among the league's worst, as 2025 confirmed. As much as the Raiders have been plagued by bad coaching, they have arguably suffered more from a poor overall roster.
The Raiders have already been hard at work fixing their roster. The hard work started with last offseason's draft and this offseason's free agency. The 2026 NFL Draft is the next step in the process. Spytek knows just how vital this draft is and would like all hands on deck.
"Super collaborative, but I think we all know each other pretty well too, and Starkey [Brian Stark] and [Mark] Thewes and B [Brandon] Hunt and those guys, they know when to say something, and they know when everything's in order. I think the biggest thing is just to have a calm environment,” Spytek said.
“I think we've all seen movies where it's chaotic and all that, and I wouldn't function well in that, but when you're prepared, and you know what you want, and you trust your process, I think it's pretty easy to run that route."
Raiders' Top Choices in Each Round
Although they have had an impressive offseason so far, especially in free agency, the Raiders' roster is still desperately in need of talent. Las Vegas entered the offseason determined to improve its coaching staff and roster. With the coaching staff all but set, all focus is now on the roster.
Below are some of the top choices the Raiders have in each round. Obviously, the draft is heavily predicated on what other teams do, so much of this is a shot in the dark, but the Raiders' needs are clear, and so is the talent available before the draft starts.
Round 1: Quarterback, Fernando Mendoza
He is the only option for the Raiders with the No. 1 pick.
Round 2: Trade up/Trade Down/ Cornerback/Safety
Las Vegas desperately needs help in its defensive backfield. It is a deep draft for safeties, and the Raiders need more help at cornerback than they do at safety. This could lead them to select a cornerback with their second pick. They may even trade up to do so.
Selecting a safety is not out of the question for Las Vegas, nor are other positions, such as wide receiver and defensive line. Yet, their need at cornerback seems too great to overlook or patch with lesser-talented players slated to go in later rounds. Below are a few of their options.
Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
Round 3: Cornerback/Safety
The Raiders need cornerbacks and safeties; whichever of the two positions the Raiders do not address in the second round, they should address in the third round.
Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
Bud Clark, Safety, TCU
Round 4: Offensive Line
The Raiders have multiple picks in the fourth round. They should use each of them on offensive linemen. The risk with that move is that none of them develop into contributors, but the Raiders have too much faith in their new coaching staff to let that be a legitimate concern.
Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon
Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech
Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern
Round 5: Defensive Line
Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan
Round 6: Linebacker
Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
Round 7: Cornerback
Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant