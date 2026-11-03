Raiders NFL Trade Deadline: What League Insiders Are Saying

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) head to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers (6-1) this weekend.

The Raiders are riding high after returning to .500, and the emotion around the organization is tangible. Klint Kubiak said his team is enjoying their success.

“I want our guys to enjoy the moment. I want our guys to enjoy winning because winning is really hard in this league. And when teammates come together on an airplane, they’re excited for one another, that’s one of the great little joys about this game because all week it’s grimey, it’s hard, it’s film study, it’s practice, it’s sweat, blood, and tears, and you’ve got to be able to celebrate with your teammates.”

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The NFL Trade Deadline

With the rebuilding Raiders overachieving on the field, the three-year Silver and Black plan gets even more fascinating as the NFL trade deadline approaches on Tuesday, November 10, at 1 PM PT.

From all my conversations inside the organization, it’s clear that the Raiders aren’t gearing up for a fire sale; far from it.

Unless a team - a contender, at that - is willing to pay a “very high” price for Maxx Crosby, the Raiders won’t even consider it. Does that mean they wouldn’t listen?

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This is the NFL, and that would be foolish, but to reiterate what I have said multiple times, they aren’t shopping him, and he isn’t wanting out.

The Raiders are squarely in the AFC playoff race, ahead of their rebuilding plan, and GM John Spytek and the Silver and Black brain trust are convinced they are on course to build something sustainable.

Essentially, the game plan is to keep key veterans who fit the long-term plan, and I would go a step further: don’t be surprised if the team stands pat, adds talent that fits the long-term vision, or lets go of people who don’t fit the long-term plan.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

I don’t see any panic moves or short-term fixes that don’t hold long-term value.

Tre Tucker isn’t going to re-sign in Las Vegas for less than what Jalen Nailor is making ($12 million per year), and many around the league think that, with his production, that number is only moving north.

If Spytek feels that isn’t going to work, he could be a possibility, or S Jeremy Chinn if the Raiders either don’t see him long-term or don’t feel like they could find an amicable number.

If you haven’t picked up on it yet, the Raiders' mindset is long-term. Everything they do will be with the long-term focus in mind.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris

The only scenario in which I could see them making a short-term move is if the cost is negligible and it doesn’t hurt the team's long-term outlook.

What the NFL Thinks

I contacted several league sources today to get their thoughts on what people around the NFL think of the Raiders' plan.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

One NFC executive said, “Spy (John Spytek) is a smooth operator. Some guys in this league who are young panic trying to prove their skills, and very few are smart enough to know that sometimes the best deal is no deal. Raiders have a football guy, surrounding by football guys in (Tom) Brady, and Klint (Kubiak) and they won’t do anything stupid. I think they are open, but no desperate at all.”

Another executive who asked me not to identify the conference he is from said, of what he is hearing, “They have made some calls, but more of what’s available and what’s not, and cost. I think he (Spytek) and that crew would love to do something that makes them better, but they aren’t for (excrement) sake going to mortgage tomorrow, the plan, and key players.”

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