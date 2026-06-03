Raiders Offensive Line Wants To Keep Defense Guessing

The Las Vegas Raiders want to improve on the offensive side of the ball. It all depends on the offensive line, and the new coaching staff knows that. When they came in and started constructing their offense and had an idea of what they wanted it to look like next season, the first thing they thought of was the offensive line. The Raiders' offensive line has struggled over the last few years, but it was not all on them. The way the different regimes set them up was not good.

Now, with new head coach Klint Kubiak, he is going to make sure this offensive line is put in the best position to be successful. He is not going to put them in positions on the line that they do not feel comfortable playing. He is going to make sure he has the best out there. That was a huge reason Kubiak brought in veteran offensive line coach Rick Dennison. Dennison is a veteran coach who knows how to make the most of the offensive line, and that is huge for this team.

Jan 13, 2013; Foxboro, MA, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Rick Dennison during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Texans 41-28. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Offensive Line Has Veteran Coach Leading the Way

Dennison has a great track record of working with different organizations and fixing their offensive lines. His hire is flying under the radar for the Silver and Black. That is why many people say it will be different in a good way for this team moving forward. Dennison has work cut out for them, but his leadership is going to go a long way to getting this offensive line playing the best they can. It all starts with the men upfront, and then the offense will go from there.

"I would just say that we can do anything," said Raiders offensive lineman DJ Glaze. "We want to keep the defense guessing. We do not want to show them that we are going to do one thing. We are going to come out there, and we can hit anything we want to. Keep them on their toes ... We can run anything. That is kind of how we can go about it."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Changes Are Coming

That is something the Raiders have struggled with on offense. They have been very predictable, and the defense knew exactly what was coming. With the new coaching staff, that is not going to happen with this team. The offensive line is just one position group that needs reshaping in 2026.