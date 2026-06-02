Bowers Gives Praise to New Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

It was not just the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick that got many, especially Raider Nation, excited about this team. But they also got excited about the players Mendoza will have around him, who will help improve this team and make it successful. That is a major key to all of this. When you draft a top quarterback, you've got to have something else to work with, and the Silver and Black have that in place.

The player that comes to mind when you think about this offense with the new rookie quarterback is starting tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers is widely regarded as the best tight end in the NFL. That says a lot, since the league is full of great tight ends.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It always says a lot about Bowers and the work he has put in in only two years in the National Football League. He is only entering his third season, but he brings a veteran presence that helps his teammates as well.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bowers Impressed by Rookie Quarterback

The connection Bowers and Mendoza will have in the future could be special. They are just starting to build that chemistry, but they know they will need a lot of reps, and getting to know each other outside the football field will make it work best. They both want what is best for the organization and for this franchise to win football games. They are all about the work, and that is great to see from two of your youth players.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

"Yeah, he's a great guy, he's a great guy to have in the locker room, and being a rookie quarterback, it's a lot of stuff mentally," said Raiders tight end Brock Bowers about Fernando Mendoza. "So, I think he's been doing a really good job at that, and really being involved in the playbook, and just learning as much as he can, as fast as you can. So, I think he's done a really good job with that."

Mendoza is here to prove that he is the next quarterback for the Raiders and to take them in the right direction. For Mendoza, it is all about earning it and showing he is willing to do whatever it takes to make his teammates better. Bowers knows what that is all about and seems excited to get rolling with his new QB.

Watch Bowers' Full Presser Here