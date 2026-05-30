One Hypothetical Trade Could Change Everything for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most active teams in the NFL this offseason. They fired their head coach and brought in two new quarterbacks into their quarterback room. They had some of the most cap space to spend, and they used it effectively.

One of the areas of their roster that needed the most attention was their receiving room. Klint Kubiak did a good job of addressing it by signing Jalen Nailor in free agency, and they continued to add to it through the draft. However, their wide receiving room could still use some help. What's a hypothetical trade the Raiders should be interested in making?

Hypothetical Trade

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Through two seasons, Keon Coleman hasn't lived up to the expectations the Buffalo Bills had for him. His rookie and sophomore seasons have similar production, and their trade to get DJ Moore shows that they've given up on the hope of him materializing into their number one option.

Joe Brady was previously their offensive coordinator but has since been promoted to be their head coach. Brady has expressed that he has a plan for Coleman in the Bills' offense next season, which means, unless the Raiders overpay in the offseason, a trade isn't going to happen.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

I don't think that means Coleman is off the table. If his production remains the same and Brady isn't able to get him more involved in their offense, it's only a matter of time until he's playing for another team. It should be the Raiders who make that call and make a push for him, given how they lack a star in their receiving room.

It's hard to categorize Coleman as a star so far in his career, but there's a lot to like about the 23-year-old's fit in Las Vegas. He'd be stepping into a situation where expectations are lower than with the Bills, and he'd have a chance to grow with a young quarterback in Fernando Mendoza.

We heard from Keon Coleman today.



Said his play last season was "ass" & that this upcoming season is make or break for him. pic.twitter.com/MoxbrxLQ7z — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 19, 2026

Coleman himself understands the stakes of next season, and a trade to Las Vegas gives him a chance to reinvigorate his career. If his stock continues to decline, I can see him getting moved for as little as a fifth-round pick.

One could argue that trading for Coleman would just be adding another secondary option to a receiving room full of them. I'd argue that his youth and receiving-blocking skills already make him an intriguing prospect for Kubiak's offense.