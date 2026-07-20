The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason will be remembered for the additions they made to their coaching staff, and more importantly, to their roster. Las Vegas' front office entered the offseason focused on improving, and they did just that by aggressively addressing nearly all of their most significant needs.

Las Vegas is in the beginning stages of a rebuild that will take several more seasons and offseasons to complete. Still, they took a major step forward this summer.

Raiders' Splash

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of building out their coaching staff and roster, the Raiders have done exactly what they needed to do this summer. Las Vegas has assembled what looks to be the best roster they have had in at least the last three seasons. There are many reasons for this, but one is larger than the others.

Leading up to training camp, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders' Top 30 2026 Players: No. 6 C Tyler Linderbaum

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no shortage of stats that sum up how bad the 2025 season was for the Raiders, and the team's biggest need was glaringly apparent from the first week of the season. Las Vegas finished with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the league and the league's leader in interceptions.

Las Vegas also finished the 2025 season with the most sacks allowed in the league. Nearly all of the Raiders' problems on offense last season stemmed from the offensive line's lack of talent. Injuries have taken their toll, but talent has been the issue.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' issues along the offensive line centered on a lack of talent and depth, both of which came back to bite them last season. After filling out their coaching staff earlier this offseason, the Raiders entered free agency with money to spend and holes to fill.

They made arguably the most notable signing in free agency, quickly adding veteran center Tyler Linderbaum. The contract the Raiders handed Linderbaum was a record-setting one for an interior offensive lineman, confirming their belief in him and what he means to their future.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linderbaum has made the Pro Bowl in three out of his four seasons in the league. He has missed only two games in the past four seasons, starting 66 of the Baltimore Ravens last 68 games. He has not missed a game in two full seasons, in addition to his solid play on the field.

The Raiders were unable to find a definitive answer at center last season, as injuries and an overall lack of quality options for the position doomed them from the start. The gamble Las Vegas took on Linderbaum speaks for itself. Still, Klint Kubiak did not hesitate to explain Linderbaum's importance.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, he touches the ball on every play, makes the line calls, he calls protections, he calls directions, he makes dummy calls, he's the leader of the whole operation, touches the ball before the quarterback gets it. He's going to be leading meetings when the coaches aren't there,” Kubiak said earlier this offseason.

“So, what stands out about him is just obviously the film that he's put on is exceptional. He was a really, really talented college player that's gotten better as a pro. Love his play style. He's physical, he's nasty, plays through the echo of the whistle, finishes games, has been on a winning team, so we're trying to bring winners to the Raiders so that we can be on that level and go win playoff games."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas is depending on Linderbaum to be the cornerstone of their offensive line for years to come. Assuming he continues to play at the level he has for his entire career, the Raiders' offense should flow much better this upcoming season than in years past.

Linderbaum will have to sustain his level of play while also helping raise the level of play from the rest of Las Vegas' offensive line. The Raiders are hoping Linderbaum's performance moving forward will be worth every pretty penny they spent. The veteran knows everyone has to be on the same page.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Super excited. I think, as an offensive lineman, that's got to be your bread and butter, being able to run the football. It helps things set up for different things, for success,” Linderbaum said shortly after signing with the Raiders in free agency.

“The O-line play, it's a mindset; it's having the right attitude of determination of what we're trying to do to the defense, and it takes all five guys being on the same page. So, super excited to get with the guys in the building and kind of work towards our goals."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The bar is low for the Raiders, but the moves they made this offseason make reasonable, yet heightened expectations fair. This is especially the case for the offensive line after the respective additions of Linderbaum and offensive line coach Rick Dennison.

Considering the past few seasons, it should be easy to keep things in perspective, despite the moves the Raiders made. Las Vegas is not expected to make the playoffs this season. However, given where Las Vegas is in its rebuild, making the playoffs is not the only way to solidify a successful season.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Raiders, a few additional wins would make 2026 a successful season. It would also keep them in line for a solid draft pick to add more talent in the next NFL Draft. Las Vegas does not need to do all that much this season, other than showing marked improvement in the areas where they added talent.

If they can improve enough this offseason to put a competent offense on the field this season, that is enough in itself for a Raiders team that has lost nearly 30 games in the past two seasons. Linderbaum was a marquee addition and is undoubtedly one of Las Vegas' best players in the long term.