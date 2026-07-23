One Raiders Player Ready To Make Big Step in 2026

A new goal will soon arise for the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming seasons as the franchise takes big steps forward. This offseason has been about making improvements across the board, including at quarterback and on defense.

The Raiders rebuilt their defense with a mixture of splash free agent signings and draft picks in the secondary. Under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, this unit is expected to grow after being a middle-of-the-pack, "bend, don't break" unit under Patrick Graham. Las Vegas looks as though they have the ceiling to become a strong defense as early as this fall.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, Las Vegas and head coach Klint Kubiak would like to see someone on the roster take a step forward. There are several obvious names, such as Ashton Jeanty, Jackson Powers-Johnson, or Tre Tucker, who must take another step with high expectations heading into critical seasons in a new system. However, on defense, cornerback Darien Porter has a chance to be the one Raider who takes a critical step forward.

Porter Expected To Take Next Step

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter is a former wide receiver-turned-cornerback who developed into a quality cornerback at Iowa State. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, the Raiders took a chance on the standout Cyclone in the third round of last year's NFL Draft. In a perfect world, Porter doesn't see the field unless on a rotational basis, which seemed to be the case early on until the Raiders began dealing with an injury bug.

The second-year defensive back became the full-time starter for the final six games of the regular season, starting 10 overall. He flashed aggression at the catch point, coverage discipline in Cover 3, shells, run support skills, and quality tackles in space. Porter showed he could belong in the NFL; now the question is if he can take the next step and become a formidable defender for Leonard.

Positive Growth Makes Porter a Formidable Defensive Adversary

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter is still developing technique-wise across the board, but I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt since he is still relatively new to being a full-time defender rather than a wideout. The instances he showed he could be a sound outside cornerback give me hope that the former third-round selection grows into a standout.

The Raiders need impact players more than anything, especially in their secondary. While they may have some intriguing rookies such as Jermod McCoy and Treydan Stukes at defensive back, they are relatively unknown in the NFL, making Porter's second-year jump ample for Las Vegas' growth.