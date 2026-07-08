The Las Vegas Raiders paid special attention to their defensive backfield this offseason. Las Vegas' front office added four defensive backs in this year's NFL Draft. They traded for veteran cornerback Taron Johnson earlier this offseason. Las Vegas' defensive backfield has long needed help.

Raiders' Road Ahead

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' need for cornerbacks has been a constant issue over the past few seasons. Their defensive backfield has been inconsistent at best over at least the last five years. The position group has seen failed experiments and high turnover during that time, leaving the cupboard bare in 2025.

Raiders general manager John Spytek knew Las Vegas could not take the field in 2026 without attempting to fix its defensive backfield. The AFC West matches the Raiders up against three of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League.

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek (left) and coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders' Top 30 2026 Players: No. 14 CB Darien Porter

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders added a handful of defensive backs throughout the offseason, while also retaining veteran cornerback Eric Stokes. Quietly, Las Vegas is betting on second-year cornerback Darien Porter to continue developing over this offseason, as they work with the new defensive backs.

Las Vegas has plenty of questions about its defensive backfield, even after the additions, as they will be implementing a new defensive scheme under a new defensive coordinator. Yet, they believe Porter answers at least one of the questions facing the unit heading into training camp.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) breaks up the pass to Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a rookie, Porter appeared in every game for the Raiders. He started 10 of those games, registering over 40 tackles. He gradually became one of Las Vegas' more dependable cornerbacks, while also showing the natural need for growth that most rookies in high usage roles do.

Throughout the 2025 season, Porter developed quickly while playing over half of the Raiders' defensive snaps. Porter's football-IQ and physical traits make him a moldable player that defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and the Raiders can build the rest of the unit around, along with Stokes.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

As training camp gets closer, new questions will continue to arise for the Raiders. They are hoping the Porter's development is not one of those. The expectations surrounding Porter match his demeanor on and off the field. Those expectations are quiet but firm. Las Vegas needs Porter to excel.

The second-year corner has a chance to take another step towards firmly establishing himself as a cornerback that Las Vegas' front office can trust as they continue to search for the right group of cornerbacks moving forward. Leonard has enjoyed working with the unit so far.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“A lot of fun, a lot of work, a lot of hours spent, and a lot of communication. Like I said, Joe Woods, Matt Robinson, and Al Holcomb have been extremely helpful. I've challenged the staff as much as anybody, like we got to be ahead of how we're going to be attacked and what our answers will be, as well as this is the teaching process, these are our rules,” Leonard said.

“Okay, well, how would you attack us? Like, if we were the offense, what would you do? Having those conversations before they actually happen. And it is my job to set the concepts of, 'This is what we're going to be, these are the coverages we're going to play,' so on and so forth. But going through the minute details, we've done that together."

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) prepares for a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a few things that the Raiders need more of this upcoming season than for Porter to hold down his position. Las Vegas' coaching staff already has enough to figure out on the field and amongst themselves, and more questions will naturally come down the road.

The Raiders added multiple cornerbacks this offseason, even while fully believing in Porter's ability. They needed that much additional help, even with a solid season from Porter, and even if he improves, they will still need significant help at the position group until the unit proves otherwise on the field.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Las Vegas' need for cornerbacks so great, even with Porter playing as well as he did and assuming he improves, they cannot afford for him to take a step back. The Raiders absolutely need Porter to take the next step this offseason, as he is technically one of the best players on the roster.

One of Las Vegas' front office goals this offseason was to get younger. They are in the middle of a youth movement. Shifting to a younger team will require more from younger players. That is how the process works. In this instance, that player is Porter.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are facing a critical few weeks ahead. All of the moves they made this offseason will be put to the test daily starting in training camp. Las Vegas has had a solid offseason on paper and looked improved in limited action earlier this offseason. Training camp is the real test.

Other positions and aspects of the Raiders' defense will get more attention than Porter. Las Vegas' coaching staff would likely prefer it to stay that way, as it would likely mean Porter is doing his job so well that he is not as much of a concern as other aspects of the new-look unit.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, things in the league move quickly. Most teams are probably going to avoid throwing at Stokes much, especially early this offseason. This means Porter will be tested by opponents at some point this season.

Like Stokes, the Raiders are hoping he quickly becomes another corner teams avoid throwing to. That would be even fewer options for opposing quarterbacks to work with in the passing game.

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This would also allow the Raiders to get the newer corners to Stokes' and Porter's level. That will take time, as cornerback is a tough position for young players to learn, as Stokes and Porter can confirm.

In theory, the Raiders can get Porter and Stokes to a point where quarterbacks throw the other way, and eventually find and develop multiple other cornerbacks who can do the same. That is how you rebuild a sustainable secondary.