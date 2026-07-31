One Position Raiders Should Consider Upgrading (and Who’s Available)

The Las Vegas Raiders spent the offseason adding talent across the board at positions of need. Compared to the rosters they have assembled the past few seasons, the 2026 Raiders are already well ahead of schedule. Still, they have a long way to go to completely fix the roster.

It will take them much more than just this offseason to turn things around. While they have made significant progress, below are a couple of position groups the Raiders should consider upgrading, if possible, ahead of the 2026 season.

Linebacker

The Raiders signed Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean earlier this offseason in two moves that addressed glaring needs at the linebacker position. However, behind those two linebackers are major question marks.

Las Vegas' group of reserve linebackers could still use additional help.

Cornerback

Las Vegas' group of cornerbacks has seen plenty of turnover during the past three seasons. The Raiders have continually tried, unsuccessfully, to address the unit in a satisfactory manner. This offseason, the Raiders added three cornerbacks to the roster, who they hope will contribute.

Yet, aside from veteran cornerback Eric Stokes, the group remains young and unproven. Like several other positions on the roster, Las Vegas plans on handling the position group by committee. They will try any and every combination of corners they have on the roster to see what works best.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) warm up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's like they're competing, but you're not lined up out there against the other guy. So, in the room, it's like you're competing against yourself, the other guy, if he made a play, you want to make a play,” Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard explained after the second day of training camp.

“They all are such different players in how they play corner. It's nice to see the brotherhood in there and then watch them out here compete trying to help each other. 'How do you see this?' 'How do you do that?’”

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The unit is a work in progress and will likely be throughout much of the regular season. It is no secret that the Raiders' cornerbacks are the position group facing the most questions heading into the season, but Leonard has already seen progression from the group.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's getting better. It's getting better. We want a noisy defense. It's getting better. I'm always pushing that of the calls on the field makes you feel good that we're all on the same page. Like I said, it's not just what you say it's how you say it,” Leonard said.

"If somebody else is hesitating in the way you're communicating, they don't believe what you're saying. But you're always pushing that. To me, it's a standard of like you never got it. It always can be better."

Who Is Available?

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming the contractual side of things made sense, veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke seems like a logical choice for the Raiders. He has spent the past three seasons playing in a 3-4 defense. He has had some of his best seasons in the scheme.

He has played in all 17 games in two of the past three seasons and has played at least 16 games in four of the past five seasons. The dropoff in talent from Dean and Walker to Las Vegas' reserve linebackers is noticeable. Adding Okereke would quickly eliminate that problem.

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, it may or may not be realistic, as the numbers have to make sense for both sides, and Okereke may not be okay with taking a reserve role, but if the Raiders are serious about improving, it is at least worth them looking into.

Development Is Critical

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between free agency and the draft, the Raiders have already made enough progress on their roster for one offseason. At this point, they have improved enough that they do not need to make any more signings. If a quality player at a position of need becomes available after camp, maybe, but that is it.

Las Vegas has made enough additions. Part of those additions was a coaching staff that they believe can actually develop players. That is just as much a part of rebuilding the roster as adding new talent, which they have already done plenty of this offseason.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the 2026 season, the Raiders are all but done making additions, and rightfully so. Next offseason will naturally bring in another wave of talented players, but as far as the upcoming season goes, Kubiak and his coaching staff must work with the improved roster they have been given.

The Raiders are sure to rely on their reserves during a long 17-game season. They would be wise to continue to prepare as many of those young reserve players as possible. This is especially true at the cornerback position.