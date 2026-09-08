One Primary Focus for Raiders Ahead of Season Opener

A summer of change has led a new-look Las Vegas Raiders team to the doorstep of a new season. Head coach Klint Kubiak is set to kick off his tenure in a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. It will be the start of a new era, but Las Vegas has not fully overcome its long list of issues.

This summer helped the Raiders address many of their most pressing issues heading into the offseason. They used the past few months to get all their new parts to mesh together on the field. Training camp and the preseason helped Las Vegas, but Week 1 is when it gets real.

Raiders Locked in on Week 1

With the calendar officially turning to Week 1, the Raiders are all in on preparing for the Dolphins. Kubiak noted this means Las Vegas' practice methods will differ from what they have been doing so far. Offseason preparation differs greatly from preparing for an opponent in the regular season.

“Absolutely, practice changes. There's more team periods. We still do a lot of competitive periods every day, but as far as the intensity of practice and our expectations, those don't change. You just have a narrowed focus on a new opponent,” Kubiak said following practice last week.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' Main Focus

The Raiders will have similar concerns about the Dolphins that the Dolphins will have about them. Both teams are featuring new faces at critical positions on the field and on their coaching staff. The first game of the season will be about which team can figure out the other fastest and adjust.

Still, regardless of what the Dolphins do on Sunday, there is only so much that Kubiak's staff will be able to predict ahead of time. For the Raiders, Week 1 will be more about them than the Dolphins. Miami is beatable, but Las Vegas will only leave with a win if they execute at a high level.

As cliché as it sounds, the Raiders' primary focus heading into Sunday should be centered on continuing to iron things out on both sides of the ball. With so many unknowns about what the Dolphins will do, Las Vegas must use their preparation time wisely.

Continuing to emphasize the things they have already spent weeks working on will be the best use of their time. Still, as Las Vegas enters yet another regular season with a new head coach, Raiders general manager John Spytek knows Las Vegas' roster still has a way to go.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We're always constantly trying to get every room better, and I know Klint [Kubiak] told you guys a week or two ago that more is expected, but I would say every room more is expected,” Spytek said following cutdown day.

“Even though some of the guys have played quite a bit of football, and we're committed to building the best team possible, and I respect those guys in that room with the way they work, and they know, and every position group knows that they have to bring their best every day, and they've got to do what's asked of them. We've got to win football games."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spytek and Kubiak hope to start the season strong, as a few early wins will help offset the challenge of having one of the toughest schedules in the National Football League. Week 1 marks the start of a winnable four-game stretch for Kubiak's Raiders.

Las Vegas had a solid offseason on paper. Based on what they showed during training camp and the preseason, it is fair to believe they have at least improved from last season's team. Yet, as they prepare to face the Dolphins, emphasizing the right things will be critical.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands, most of the focus for Las Vegas in their Week 1 matchup against the Dolphins and the other teams they will face early in the season will be on fine-tuning the several areas they still need work on. This will allow them to readily make adjustments on game day.

Las Vegas has struggled to start strong in recent seasons. They have a legitimate chance to do so this season under Kubiak. They must make the most of it by continuing to lay the foundation they have started.