One Reason Raiders Can Win Each Game on 2026 Schedule

If you think hard enough, you can think of multiple reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders could win each of their games this upcoming season.

While this is not a 17-0 schedule prediction, it is fun to discuss and ponder each game and how the Raiders could win. Head coach Klint Kubiak has an exciting staff and a young roster brimming with potential, though a 10-win season is well out of reach at this point in the rebuild. Even so, I want to give one reason why the Raiders can win each game.

Dolphins: Underwhelming Secondary

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins' secondary is filled with many young players and inexperience. This would be an opportunity for the Raiders to showcase their new-look passing game under Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. Whether it is Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza, Vegas could see their best passing day in some time.

Chargers (1): Division Opponent Where Anything Goes

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In a divisional matchup, anything can happen; the same can be said on any given Sunday. The Raiders should be a much more competitive football team this upcoming season, while the Los Angeles Chargers look to stay healthy and make their push for the postseason once more. Both teams have an equal chance of winning this game.

Saints: Tyler Shough's Inconsistencies

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Raiders' defense under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard has a chance to become a middle-to-upper-tier unit. I'm not as high on Shough as others around the online football community, and I believe the inconsistencies are likely to be a part of his game again this season. Las Vegas should have an opportunity to utilize some of its young playmaking defensive backs to attack the catch point against Shough.

Chiefs (1): Patrick Mahomes May Still Be Absent

Jun 9, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (9) during the Kansas City Chiefs mandatory mini-camp at the Chiefs practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There is still a possibility that Mahomes may not be ready for the first month of the regular season as he recovers from a torn ACL in December. If there is no Mahomes under-center for the Chiefs, the Raiders' chance of victory improves significantly despite the combination of Justin Fields' dynamic ability and Andy Reid's wizardry as a play-caller. Kansas City showed last season that regardless of who was at quarterback after Mahomes, struggles were immediate.

Patriots: Super Bowl Hangover

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl hangovers for the game's runner-ups are real, even if the New England Patriots just traded for A.J. Brown in early June. A sluggish start to the year should be expected from New England. Las Vegas could pull off a road upset against the reigning AFC champions if Maxx Crosby feasts on the Patriots' offensive line, and the offense is only an average group compared to last year.

Bills: Fernando Mendoza's (Possible) Debut

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This could be the game where the Raiders' No. 1 overall draft selection makes his awaited debut in the NFL. This would generate momentum for the home team in the middle of a tough stretch against potential postseason teams. If an upset were to occur, it could be from the magic of Mendoza in his first career start.

Rams: No One Would See It Coming

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) poses with general manager Les Snead (left) and coach Sean McVay at press conference at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other than that, prayer would be a wise reason for the Raiders to upset the mighty Los Angeles Rams at home. Now that they have Myles Garrett, the Rams have a chance to accomplish an undefeated season...seriously. However, Las Vegas could still win this game because they could be overlooked, even if Mendoza is starting, as Kubiak always has a plan to beat the Rams.

Jets: Significant Talent Advantage

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

I think it is reasonable to say any team will have a significant talent advantage over the New York Jets. Las Vegas has improved on both sides of the ball and will likely have this game circled as one they could win with ease.

The Raiders themselves are still a raw team with very few high-end cornerstones to lean on, but the gap between them and the Jets remains. Kubiak and Leonard will likely take this opportunity to see what they have in everyone dressed for Sunday.

49ers: Need for Rivalry Victory

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) evades the tackle attempt of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford (57) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Don't get it twisted: even if the Raiders and San Francisco 49ers are separated by hundreds of miles, the hate between the two organizations runs deep, especially from the cross-bay matchup days. This would give Las Vegas a chance to beat a playoff contender on the road and could serve as a potential stepping stone for the team culture.

Seahawks: Kubiak's Former Team

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This will be a must-win for the Raiders as they host the defending Super Bowl champs. Kubiak will want to one-up his former team, but will face a difficult task of taking down Mike Macdonald's defense, arguably the best in the game. This should be a fun one for both teams.

Broncos (1): A Bo Nix Off-Day

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos are one of the most well-balanced teams in the entire league, but this is also an AFC West showdown where anything can happen, including an off-day from Bo Nix, who has his moments of inconsistency on occasion. The Raiders have the potential to take advantage of a sluggish Nix performance with the offense to keep up.

Browns: Look at Their Quarterback(s)

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns may have the worst quarterback room in the NFL. I don't trust Shedeur Sanders nor Deshaun Watson to turn things around, and they'll be the reason the team is in purgatory, dancing their way to the No. 1 overall selection.

No more Myles Garrett also means this might be the worst team in football alongside the Jets. This is one of many reasons why the Raiders can win this game.

Chargers (2): Momentum Off the Bye

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a late bye, the Raiders will finish the season playing three of their final five games against the AFC West. Finding momentum will be key as the team comes off the bye for a strong finish to the campaign. A big win over the Chargers in December with playoff implications for the latter would be an exceptional boost for the young roster.

Broncos (2): Home Field Advantage

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

If Las Vegas is competitive by Week 15, this could be a loud Allegiant Stadium. The Broncos are likely leading or competing for the AFC West or conference lead at this point in the year, and an upset would be exciting to watch for Raiders Nation, with playoff significance, like the Chargers.

Titans: Lowly Offensive Line

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Even with their additions up front this offseason, the Tennessee Titans offensive line remains an underwhelming unit, which means it could be a feastful day for the Raiders pass rush of Crosby & Co.

The Raiders have a defensive front with upside, including around Crosby at edge rusher. Could this be a Keyron Crawford show ? That would be fun to witness late in the season for a rookie's development.

Cardinals: Another Lowly Quarterback Situation

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) throws passes during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game would give the Raiders another opportunity to get a culture-building victory on the road. If this becomes win No. 6, that would be exceptional growth for the organization, and it will be because of the Cardinals' horrific quarterback situation that they could be in at this point of the year. If Beck is starting, things have gone quite wrong for the Arizona Cardinals.

Chiefs (2): Managing Lack of Go-to Wide Receivers

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs for yards after the catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Talent-wise, the Chiefs have an advantage over the Raiders at wide receiver. However, they have not been consistent or available enough to be relied on.

That could give Leonard's secondary an advantage and offer a chance for a young secondary to flourish. A sound display from a group that features Treydan Stukes, Darien Porter, Jeremy Chinn, and Isaiah Pola-Mao would bolster the confidence in the future of the secondary for 2027.