One Scenario Raiders Should Already Be Preparing For
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2 - 8 and currently hold the 6th overall pick in next season's draft. They selected Ashton Jeanty with the same draft pick last season, but I think an offensive weapon is the least of their worries.
The Raiders' problems cannot be solved by an individual player, but they can bolster parts of their team that need immediate help. Continuing to lose will put the Raiders on pace for a better pick in the 2026 NFL draft, and after their latest loss to the Dallas Cowboys, I don't know when their next win will come.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Mike Renner is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he created his 4th iteration of a mock draft to reflect the results of Week 11. For the Raiders, they're predicted to help out their misaligned defense by taking linebacker Arvell Reese in the first round.
"Reese is the perfect modern hybrid linebacker to give a defensive coordinator flexibility. He looks just as comfortable rushing the passer as he does dropping deep into coverage. And he's got the body type to easily do both", said Renner.
This isn't the first time Reese has been linked to the Raiders, as he's a popular choice for the Raiders among other mock drafts. It makes complete sense, they desperately need another star to opposite Maxx Crosby, and they can drop him in coverage or have him play along their defensive line.
Other than Jamal Adams' career resurgence in Las Vegas, the Raiders' linebacker play has been abysmal all season long. Reese improves their defense in almost every way, with him being able to hold his own in pass rush as well as defending the run.
The Raiders' defense only has 19 sacks so far, which is near the bottom of the league. The one area they do best in is run-stopping, and like I mentioned earlier, he can make plays on the ball to complement the Raiders' strength.
Taking Reese in the first round would show good faith between Pete Carroll and Raider Nation, assuming he's still employed, as it shows that he took this season's lessons to heart and understands that this team needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. They already have enough firepower on offense with Jeanty and Brock Bowers; it's time they prioritize the other side of the ball with an explosive linebacker who will make game-changing plays.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on this mock draft WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.