The Las Vegas Raiders will showcase their rebuilding program this weekend on primetime as they travel to northeast Ohio to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football.

After previously being scheduled for zero primetime games, the NFL flexed what was supposed to be a late-afternoon bout into an under-the-lights showdown between Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the shockingly impressive Cleveland Browns under first-year head coach Todd Monken.

Another first-year head coach, Klint Kubiak, will look to secure his first primetime win with an upset as we take a look at the key matchups for Sunday night's game.

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Raiders Defensive Containment vs. Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Raiders are down their top three defensive tackles, Adam Butler, Tonka Hemingway, and Tim Keenan III; this could be an issue if defensive coordinator Rob Leonard wants to contain quarterback Deshaun Watson in the pocket, especially when it comes to mid-line pass rush games when playing such a style against a mobile quarterback.

Leonard will likely try to use Kwity Paye or Malcolm Koonce more in the interior to create mismatches while using linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker as quarterback spies, with their downhill explosiveness and tackling ability in space. In theory, the Raiders have the personnel to slow down Watson outside the pocket.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Young Secondary vs. Browns Young Skill Players

I have a feeling we're going to see Jermod McCoy again as the starter, with Leonard no longer looking back. He'll be matched up against either rookie Denzel Boston or veteran Jerry Jeudy, both of whom could give him and Eric Stokes some issues. We could also see rookie Hezekiah Masses in the mix, as well as rookie safety Treydan Stukes, charged with defending the deep third of the field.

That matchup I'm looking forward to is veteran Taron Johnson against explosive rookie KC Concepcion. Look for some matchup and man principles from the veteran nickel defender against one of the most dynamic rookies in the NFL.

Raiders Quarterback Fernando Mendoza vs. Browns Defensive Blitz

The Raiders' first overall draft pick went 18-of-37 for 267 yards and three touchdowns to one interception last week against the Denver Broncos. Still, he was 6-of-11 for 118 yards and a touchdown against pressure, per Next Gen Stats, showcasing flashes of immense poise when the pocket got murky.

NGS has the Browns' defense rated ninth in pressure rate (38.4%) and seventh in passing yards allowed (201.1). I remember watching the Browns play Bryce Young and the Panthers back in Week 3, tormenting him with consistent pressure that overwhelmed him and his offensive line while playing a heavy dose of man coverage. Mendoza will have to face that very same thing, which adds another tough test to his plate as he begins his starting career.