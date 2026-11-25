The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, 38-24, in another defeat to an opponent with a winning record. It was a game that featured the Raiders erasing a three-possession lead with a chance to tie the game, only to let it slip from their grasp late.

There were several notable developments for the Raiders on both sides of the ball as several players received more playing time due to injury or to play in an effort to find more improvement from key areas on the roster.

I looked over the snap counts from Sunday's game. Here are my biggest takeaways from my overview.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) cannot catch a pass thrown by quarterback Bo Nix (not pictured) against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jermod McCoy Makes His First Start

Jermod McCoy: 71 snaps (97 percent of the game)

Eric Stokes: 71 snaps (97%)

Hezekiah Masses: 6 snaps (8%)

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darien Porter: 3 special teams snaps (9%)

The top-15 prospect turned fourth-round selection was named the starter on Sunday opposite Eric Stokes, and frankly outperformed the Raiders' supposed No. 1 cornerback. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard clearly trusted Stokes and McCoy to handle a majority of the defensive snaps—the first time we've seen this almost all season.

It was fascinating that Hezekiah Masses played just six snaps, and Darien Porter was relegated to special teams play, though it makes sense given how both have displayed inconsistencies for the last month or so.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Bech Gets Important Snaps

Jalen Nailor: 58 snaps (83%)

Tre Tucker: 56 snaps (80%)

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Bech: 55 snaps (79%)

This was also the first time we saw Klint Kubiak deploy a significant amount of 11 personnel in the absence of Brock Bowers, and the Raiders offense with quarterback Fernando Mendoza looked impressively efficient out of it. Bech played the most snaps of his career and was a trustworthy target for Mendoza, catching eight passes on nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Defensive Tackle Depth is Tested

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) forces a sack fumble by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foley Fatukasi: 38 snaps (52%)

J.J. Pegues: 30 snaps (41%)

Chris Williams: 24 snaps (33%)

Thomas Booker IV: 22 snaps (30%)

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) stands on the field between plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Butler: 18 snaps (25%)

Tim Keenan III: 9 snaps (12%)

Injuries to Butler, Pegues, and Keenan left the Raiders thin at defensive tackle. Fatukasi and Chris Williams saw significant playing time in situations they wouldn't normally be in, while Booker got snaps late in the contest. This group did a better job than I expected considering all that happened to this group throughout the game, and with the trade deadline having come and gone, this is likely going to be an area opponents will attack in the run game.