Raiders Snap Counts: Biggest Takeaways From Week 11 vs. Broncos
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The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, 38-24, in another defeat to an opponent with a winning record. It was a game that featured the Raiders erasing a three-possession lead with a chance to tie the game, only to let it slip from their grasp late.
There were several notable developments for the Raiders on both sides of the ball as several players received more playing time due to injury or to play in an effort to find more improvement from key areas on the roster.
I looked over the snap counts from Sunday's game. Here are my biggest takeaways from my overview.
Jermod McCoy Makes His First Start
- Jermod McCoy: 71 snaps (97 percent of the game)
- Eric Stokes: 71 snaps (97%)
- Hezekiah Masses: 6 snaps (8%)
- Darien Porter: 3 special teams snaps (9%)
The top-15 prospect turned fourth-round selection was named the starter on Sunday opposite Eric Stokes, and frankly outperformed the Raiders' supposed No. 1 cornerback. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard clearly trusted Stokes and McCoy to handle a majority of the defensive snaps—the first time we've seen this almost all season.
It was fascinating that Hezekiah Masses played just six snaps, and Darien Porter was relegated to special teams play, though it makes sense given how both have displayed inconsistencies for the last month or so.
Jack Bech Gets Important Snaps
- Jalen Nailor: 58 snaps (83%)
- Tre Tucker: 56 snaps (80%)
- Jack Bech: 55 snaps (79%)
This was also the first time we saw Klint Kubiak deploy a significant amount of 11 personnel in the absence of Brock Bowers, and the Raiders offense with quarterback Fernando Mendoza looked impressively efficient out of it. Bech played the most snaps of his career and was a trustworthy target for Mendoza, catching eight passes on nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown.
The Defensive Tackle Depth is Tested
Foley Fatukasi: 38 snaps (52%)
J.J. Pegues: 30 snaps (41%)
Chris Williams: 24 snaps (33%)
Thomas Booker IV: 22 snaps (30%)
Adam Butler: 18 snaps (25%)
Tim Keenan III: 9 snaps (12%)
Injuries to Butler, Pegues, and Keenan left the Raiders thin at defensive tackle. Fatukasi and Chris Williams saw significant playing time in situations they wouldn't normally be in, while Booker got snaps late in the contest. This group did a better job than I expected considering all that happened to this group throughout the game, and with the trade deadline having come and gone, this is likely going to be an area opponents will attack in the run game.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft