Raiders Face Harsh Reality in Trenches For 2026 Turnaround

The Las Vegas Raiders possessed the worst offense in football last year, particularly along the offensive line, which seemed to allow pressure on almost every snap and put the quarterback into conflict and under constant duress.

As expected with a unit this discombobulated, the Raiders finished with the worst record in football and landed with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Having sound trenches on both sides of the ball is paramount to success at the next level.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can't walk into a season with underwhelming talent along the offensive and defensive line and expect both units to thrive unless you have unbelievable coaching. Everything starts in the trenches, and the Raiders were unimpressive in that department last year, despite flashes from young defensive talents.

General manager John Spytek made sure to add on both sides of the ball, improving both the pass rush and adding talent along the offensive line. If it is enough is something I want to walk through here to help determine if it is good enough to spark a massive turnaround for the Raiders franchise.

Raiders Offensive Line Shows Growth

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's look at the offensive line first. The big move along the front was signing Tyler Linderbaum to the largest contract for a center in NFL history, by a wide margin, at $25 million per year. Linderbaum is one of the best players at his position—maybe the best, period.

Linderbaum's presence alone is a significant improvement for the offensive line, especially for guys like free-agent signee Spencer Burford and right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson to either side of him, though I'm hesitant about the potential impact that Burford may have up front.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) gets ready prior to the snap during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A healthy Kolton Miller at left tackle is an improvement by trade, but DJ Glaze, who tied for third in pressures allowed by all offensive linemen, remains a tricky evaluation. How can you trust Glaze, even if he is a younger player still developing?

The Raiders likely saw third-round pick and five-spot lineman Trey Zuhn III as a potential competitor for Glaze to get the best out of him, but that even seems shaky at best considering Zuhn's limitations as a player; I don't want him playing full-time at right tackle as a rookie.

Defensive Front Offers Most Promise

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along the defensive front, there's Maxx Crosby, who doesn't need an explanation. Spytek brought back edge rusher Malcolm Koonce , signed Kwity Paye , and drafted a twitchy, high-upside player in the third round in Keyron Crawford .

That is your Raiders pass rush for the 2026 season. There is some potential here, but that's if Koonce returns to 2023 form and Paye can finally touch his first-round ceiling, and the latter is a big "if."

Las Vegas Raiders DT Jonah Laulu | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

The interior front is what intrigues me the most, with Jonah Laulu as the young standout who is only getting better, along with rotational player Tonka Hemingway and Thomas Booker. Adam Butler is the veteran of the group at nose tackle, but the overall depth and ceiling with this group is impressive nonetheless.

Raiders Could Still Face Harsh Reality in The Trenches

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at an introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Raiders fans are hoping to see improvement in the trenches, they'll have it. However, they still have a ways to go to prove both sides of the ball as exceptional units; there are going to be games this season where they'll be overwhelmed by the competition, and the biggest news flash of them all is that this is to be expected in the Las Vegas trenches.

People looking for a miraculous turnaround for the ages can hit the pause button on that idea entirely. I believe the future of both guard spots and right tackle remains unknown beyond 2026, while a proven No. 2 edge rusher opposite Crosby has yet to be determined and may not be this season.

Jun 9, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders helmet of defensive end Justin Tuck (not pictured) at minicamp at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the defensive line is expected to improve in the middle with continued growth, it could use a force multiplier. Still, hope should remain across the board. The Raiders improved up front on both sides of the ball, showcasing the willingness to grow as a franchise, which should be the bare minimum. That's something to hang your hat on, even if the growing pains remain in 2026.