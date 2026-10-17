3 Raiders Who Must Step Up Against Buffalo Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak in Week 7.

Unfortunately, they face the Buffalo Bills , who are 4-1; in case you don't know, they have Josh Allen at quarterback. If there's a sign of hope for Silver and Black fans to latch onto, it’s that the Bills are entering Sunday off a short week. Las Vegas' loss to the New England Patriots was disheartening and concerning. With that in mind, here are three players who need substantial outings against the Bills.

Kirk Cousins

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins wasn't the reason Las Vegas lost by 28 points, but when a team has a No. 1 overall pick quarterback sitting on the bench and multiple losses in a row, that’s all fans need to call for the rookie signal caller, in this case, Fernando Mendoza.

The 38-year-old quarterback is likely to remain the starter for the foreseeable future, and his job security shouldn't be contingent on this week's result. That said, if he struggles and the Raiders lose, the calls for Mendoza will get louder. Losing three consecutive games, with the Los Angeles Rams on deck, is something that's definitely on the board. On the other hand, I don't expect head coach Klint Kubiak to consider a quarterback change anytime soon.

Ashton Jeanty

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the season started, Jeanty suffered an injury in training camp. That injury lingered into Week 1. Jeanty has battled through injuries this season, and it's obvious he's not at full health, as he's compiled 85 rushing yards on 25 carries over the last two games.

Not to mention, Jeanty has yet to score a rushing touchdown this season and has three games of averaging less than three yards per carry. This isn't to say Jeanty is a bad player by any means. However, the running back needs to start imposing his will between the tackles. The injuries may prevent him from doing that, which is why I've suggested the Raiders sit him for at least one week, but if Jeanty is out there, he's expected to produce.

Any Wide Receiver

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrate after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can pick whichever you want. Las Vegas needs one of these wideouts to separate themselves as the clear-cut WR1. The Raiders' passing attack has funneled through Brock Bowers, and Jeanty is third on the roster in receiving yards.

Tre Tucker is the second-leading pass catcher with 274 yards on 19 receptions. The Raiders' passing attack is limited without a legitimate outside threat other than Bowers.