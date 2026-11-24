The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their third consecutive loss on Sunday, falling to the Denver Broncos, 38-24.

Here is what we learned about the Silver and Black from their loss to their divisional rivals.

Fernando Mendoza's Potential

The stat sheet indicates that the rookie signal caller struggled mightily, completing 48.6% of his passes. However, Mendoza was operating with an undermanned receiving corps. In a hostile environment, without Brock Bowers and with a porous offensive line, Mendoza had everything working against him.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 1 overall pick showed off his mobility and anticipation on intermediate passes. The result of the game and stat line don't accurately depict Mendoza's outing. Now, he showed his inexperience, forcing a pass into traffic on the final drive of the game, resulting in a pick-six and sealing the Raiders' fate. Nevertheless, Mendoza proved why he is the future franchise quarterback in Las Vegas.

Playoff Hopes Dwindling

Trading Kirk Cousins was absolutely the right move, as landing a third-round pick for an aging quarterback after signing him to a bargain contract is great business. However, it also signaled that the organization is moving towards 2027. Now, Las Vegas was unlikely to reach the postseason after losing to the San Francisco 49ers a few weeks ago. While giving Mendoza some on-field experience will be best for the long term, the short term suffered.

That's not to say that Mendoza is at fault, as his first two career starts were against the Seattle Seahawks and Broncos. Not to mention, the Raiders were likely to lose those games even if Cousins was still the starter. Las Vegas' season will come down to Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns. If the Raiders lose that game, their playoff hopes are effectively over.

Offensive Line and Wide Receiver are Top Priorities This Offseason

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza was already fighting an uphill battle facing two of the best defenses in the league. You then add poor protection and a receiver corps lacking a true go-to option with Bowers out. Ashton Jeanty led the team with five receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown. Jack Bech was also more than serviceable, catching eight passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Regardless, this wide receiver corps is nowhere near good enough to support a young quarterback. Also, Mendoza was under constant duress, pressured 17 times, hit 10 times, and sacked five times. With Mendoza on a rookie contract, the front office needs to aggressively pursue offensive linemen and wide receivers via free agency and the draft.