3 Intriguing WRs Raiders Should Target in NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for talent in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas has plenty of draft picks, and for a team beginning a rebuild, creating a foundation is a step in the right direction. General Manager John Spytek has work to do as he looks to turn the franchise around.

The Raiders could use more pass-catching talent, and this is a deep wide receiver class. Las Vegas could come out of this class with more receivers in its arsenal for presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza .

But which receivers could work for the Silver and Black? Let’s break down a few names the team could target.

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) bobbles the ball leading to an incomplete pass Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pairing Mendoza with his favorite collegiate target wouldn’t hurt for the Raiders at all. Sarratt had an excellent season for the undefeated Hoosiers last season, catching 15 touchdowns en route to a national championship. He is a route-running savant, constantly getting open and moving the chains.

Sarratt won’t blow any defenders away with his speed, but he will use his footwork and physicality to be an excellent possession receiver in the NFL. If the Raiders can get him anywhere after the first round, he would be excellent value.

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images] | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Raiders could become more explosive if Concepcion ends up in the Silver and Black. Concepcion transferred to the Aggies in 2025 and caught nine touchdowns for a College Football Playoff team. He is also a special teams player, which new head coach Klint Kubiak would find versatile.

Concepcion is an electric playmaker with the ball in his hands, and the Raiders need more players like that. His draft stock is still undefined, but he expects to be a second-day prospect who has the chance to make an immediate impact on whatever team drafts him.

Germie Bernard, Alabama

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs with the ball after making a catch during the game with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A player who has flown under the radar throughout the draft process, Bernard may see his stock rise with a good Scouting Combine and good team meetings.

Bernard followed Kalen DeBoer to the Crimson Tide from Washington, totaling 1,656 yards and nine touchdowns over two seasons at Alabama. He is an advanced route-runner who never drops the football, so he and Mendoza would get along.

He may not have long speed, but Bernard knows how to get open with nuanced footwork and can catch a deep ball. If teams continue to overlook him, the Raiders should capitalize on his dip.

