One Way Raiders Can Ensure Fernando Mendoza's Success

All signs point to the Las Vegas Raiders drafting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders have a great shot at a franchise quarterback, as they have needed one for a few years now. The most important position in football has been a sore spot for this team for the last few seasons.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When a team drafts a QB highly, it must also put that player in a position to succeed at the next level. That includes adding players around him to maximize his strengths.

With Mendoza coming off a national championship and a Heisman Trophy season, Las Vegas should bring in players with whom he has a good rapport. That includes his top wide receiver, Elijah Sarratt.

Why the Raiders should draft Elijah Sarratt

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sarratt made a name for himself this season on the undefeated Hooisers squad, catching 65 passes for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is a route-running savant, constantly routing up defensive backs and getting open.

The Raiders took two wide receivers in last year’s draft but traded Jakobi Meyers at the deadline, so they should look to add more pass-catching talent in the draft and free agency. Pairing Sarratt with Mendoza would be a smart move from General Manager John Spytek .

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ensuring Mendoza has a player he is comfortable with gives him confidence during his rookie season and gives the Raiders a solid rookie receiver. It won’t take long for their chemistry to strengthen should the team bring him in.

Sarratt stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 209 pounds, giving him good size as a possession receiver. He won’t blow anyone away with his speed, but he will maximize his route tree and get open consistently for big-time yardage.

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrates a touchdown during the Indiana versus Michigan State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sarratt can beat man coverage, using his size and athleticism to go up over the top of a defender and make a catch. However, he is best at beating zone coverage, finding the soft spot, and converting on important downs.

As mentioned, Sarratt is not the fastest receiver, so he may not be a deep threat. If a defensive back can get into his chest and knock him off his route, it can be tough for him to recover at times.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs with the ball after making a catch against Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sarratt has been projected anywhere from the second to the fifth round, so his draft stock is varied right now. We will likely learn more about where he will land as he goes through the draft process.

The Raiders would be smart to pair Sarratt with his college quarterback. He is an excellent receiver, and it would give the offense some fluidity.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss who you want to see the Raiders draft.