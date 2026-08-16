Quarterback Discourse Across NFL Shows Raiders Got It Right

Quarterback competitions are always the talk of the NFL offseason.

Media pundits love to discuss who will take over at the most important position in the sport because it's a glamorous position, and seeing two players duke it out in the ultimate team sport is always entertaining.

Kirk Cousins | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to get the quarterback position right over the last few years, but it seems like things have shifted in a more promising direction since General Manager John Spytek took over. He found the team's future franchise quarterback and a temporary veteran.

What Kirk Cousins does in the short term and what Fernando Mendoza does in the long term is still to be determined; fans and the Raiders' organization alike feel confident that they've finally gotten the QB spot right after a few experiments that didn't work.

Fernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Some teams are still in quarterback purgatory, a place Las Vegas doesn't feel like it is anymore. Even if Cousins doesn't get the team to the postseason for the first time since 2021, the team will feel good about what Mendoza will give it when he takes over.

That's where the Raiders got it right: they will let Mendoza sit and learn how to be a professional quarterback until he's ready to take real snaps.

Why the Raiders Got It Right

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Some teams in the NFL don't have a long-term answer at quarterback; the Raiders do.

The Minnesota Vikings named Kyler Murray their starting QB for the 2026 season, while the player they invested top-10 resources in will sit on the bench unless Murray doesn't live up to expectations. What do the Vikings do with JJ McCarthy, who hasn't shown he can last at the professional level?

The Atlanta Falcons are the same way. They have Michael Penix Jr. on the roster after spending a top-10 pick on him, but another injury and a regime change cast doubt on his future as their starter.

Mendoza's Future

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Whenever Mendoza takes over as the starter, the team will be confident that it has given him the time to learn and be ready to take on the mantle. Mendoza knows how important it is to be the team's starting QB, so he wants to prepare for the moment.

The Raiders can sit back and watch other teams in the NFL struggle to find their franchise quarterback while they know their long-term answer is on the roster. They dealt with it themselves, but the most important position is no longer their problem.