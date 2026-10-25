Raiders vs. Rams: Week 7 Instant Live Updates and Results

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams face off today at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams desperately need a win. Even so, Las Vegas is still playing with house money, since the Rams started the season hoping to play in the Super Bowl.

Sunday gives the Raiders a chance to steal a game against a Rams team dealing with several injuries on both sides of the ball. A win on Sunday, with a game against the New York Jets next weekend, would set Las Vegas up well moving forward.

Schedule-wise, Las Vegas has a much more manageable second half. A loss against the Rams wouldn't be the end of the world, but a four-game losing streak would make next Sunday's road matchup against the Jets a must-win for Kubiak's Raiders.

First things first. The Raiders must find a way to beat a Rams team that may be every bit the 2-4 team their record suggests. Las Vegas will have to play their best football on Sunday. Over six games, they have proven that when they do so, they can compete with any team in the league.

The Raiders are working through one of the toughest schedules in the league this season. They are doing so with new pieces across the board. Kubiak believes his team has responded about as well as possible to losing three games in a row.

“Yeah, as professionals, that's part of the price of admission for being here. At least that's what we talk about, and they have to go do it. So you stress things, and you look for team-oriented guys, and you promote team-oriented guys, and you celebrate those things,” Kubiak said earlier this week.

“And so, I do like where we're headed in that regard. But I think a lot of that comes from mom and dad, who those who those people are, and how they were raised, and our scouting department identifying those traits when drafting or signing guys.”

Las Vegas can quickly make up for the past three weeks with a win over the Rams. Yet Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and the rest of the Rams still have enough to beat the Raiders, even with all the injuries they enter the game with. The Raiders have to play how they have most of the season.

Follow along with our live game thread during the contest as the Raiders look to secure a big win.