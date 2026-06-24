Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 23

The Las Vegas Raiders have begun removing players and coaches from their roster who are no longer a good fit. The 2026 offseason will go down as the one in which the Raiders finally began moving on from dead weight and started adding much-needed talent.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas wasted no time improving its coaching staff and roster this offseason, firing Pete Carroll and most of his coaching staff within 24 hours of the season's final whistle. Since then, the Raiders have been on a tear, revamping their coaching staff and much of their roster in a matter of months.

The Raiders spent big money this offseason, adding some of the best talent available in free agency. Then, they drafted 10 additional players, including No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Still, there was one position group the Raiders did not.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. Please note that there will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders: No. 23, TE Michael Mayer

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) rushes during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders have one of the best groups of tight ends in the entire league. Las Vegas has a solid starting and reserve tight end who should work well together. Under the right coaching staff, Las Vegas' group of tight ends is set to excel more than they have in recent memory.

In Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, the Raiders have the makings of a top tight end duo in the league. Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel recently shared his thoughts on Las Vegas' deep group of options at tight end.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) in tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I don't like to make any grand proclamations like that. I will say this, great players make great coaches. And anything that might be great about my coaching is only because I'm fortunate enough to coach great players. We have really talented players in our room. Not only talented, but hard-working guys and high-character guys," Steckel said recently.

"And that's what I appreciate about them the most. I've been around a lot of talented players in this league, but to be around these guys like Brock Bowers and Mike Mayer, to have the level of talent that they have yet still continue to work at their craft each and every day and to carry themselves with such great character on and off the field. To me, I just can't say enough good things about them."

Mayer's Lack of Luck

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is a certain irony that will always be attached to Mayer's professional career. When he entered the league, he was arguably the best tight end in his draft class. From top to bottom, Mayer produced one of the best collegiate careers in at least the past decade of college football, if not more.

Mayer set countless records at tight end for Notre Dame, one of the most storied college football programs of all time. The Raiders traded up in the second round for Mayer, only to fire the general manager and head coach who made that decision less than halfway through Mayer's rookie season.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) walks on field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is where things got interesting for Mayer. Not only was he on a team that suddenly found itself in need of a quarterback, but they also suddenly needed a new general manager and head coach. Few players have been as impacted by the Raiders' recent instability as Mayer.

Las Vegas eventually hired Tom Telesco as its general manager and retained Antonio Pierce as its head coach, entering Mayer's second season in the league. Then, things took a career-altering turn for Mayer, as Telesco wisely decided against passing on Bowers.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Few tight ends in recent memory had a better collegiate career than Mayer. However, if there was a tight end who did, it was Bowers. Some would argue Bowers is the best tight end in college football history. Regardless of where he ranks, he is ahead of Mayer, whose collegiate career was impressive.

The first switch in head coaches and general managers during Mayer's career set in motion a curious series of events for the undeniably talented Mayer. In Bowers, the Raiders landed a tight end who went on to have the best rookie season of any tight end in National Football League history.

Mayer's Untapped Potential

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer prior to Notre Dame Fall Practice on Friday, August 05, 2022, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana. Ncaa Foorball 2022 Notre Dame Fall Practice | John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bowers' emphatic arrival would make any tight end in Mayer's shoes second-guess a life decision or two. Yet, despite Bowers' obvious potential and production, and despite the instability in the Raiders' front office and coaching staff, Mayer has continued to handle things as professionally as possible.

However, alongside his talent, it is undeniable that the Raiders have yet to maximize Mayer's potential. Like every other player in the league, Mayer has room for improvement, and the NFL is not a place that takes kindly to excuses. Yet, Mayer has been negatively impacted by the Raiders' many failures.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

For several reasons, Mayer brings immense talent and production to Las Vegas, yet they have yet to get the most out of it. The Raiders' front office hopes the arrival of Kubiak and an improved coaching staff, along with a better supporting cast, will help Mayer and others take the next step.

What Mayer can and ultimately will be as a tight end in the league remains largely unknown. However, it is fair to believe that the unknown, in this case, is more likely to be positive than negative. Las Vegas has a solid player in Mayer, who still poses an offensive threat for Kubiak.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders have no shortage of interesting aspects entering the 2026 regular season. How they decide to use Mayer moving forward will be one worth watching. Regardless of what happens, this is a pivotal season for Mayer, who is starting to creep near the end of his rookie contract.

Las Vegas has many critical decisions on the horizon, both on and off the field. Mayer's production on the field this season and his future with the team afterward will soon begin inching toward the top of that list.