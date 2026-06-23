Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 24

This offseason and last offseason will go down as two of the more memorable offseasons the Las Vegas Raiders have had in recent memory. Both played a pivotal role in what appears to be the Raiders' eventual turnaround. Las Vegas has used the past two summers to make significant improvements.

Las Vegas has used the past two offseasons to clean house in the front office and coaching staff. Both moves allowed the Raiders to move forward with essentially a blank slate, as they have now established a connection between the front office and coaching staff that was not there previously.

New Raiders

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders have legitimately improved across the board, using the past two NFL Drafts and this offseason's free agency to overhaul what was simply a bad roster. Las Vegas' offseason moves have been plentiful, helping them to take steps toward becoming more competitive.

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. Please note that there will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders: No. 24, OL Caleb Rogers

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

One of the biggest mysteries of Pete Carroll's lone season in Las Vegas centered around Carroll's refusal, or inability, to play most of the Raiders' 2025 draft class. Few things get rookies up to speed for life in the National Football League like actually playing against other teams on Sundays.

Carroll preferred to let most of the Raiders' 2025 draft class prepare in practice, even during a lost season that included a 10-game losing streak. Considering the Raiders were already losing, they had nothing to lose and everything to gain by getting their young players on the field sooner.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76), quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The lack of playing time for the 2025 rookie class cannot be understated. Sure, they are likely to play significantly more in their second season, but there were ample opportunities they missed out on at no fault of their own. Still, Raiders general manager John Spytek is pleased with his first draft class.

“I'm comfortable with where those guys are at. They're about the right things. They're football guys first. They're in the building training every day. I don't think Caleb Rogers has missed a day since the season ended right now. So, I'm happy with those guys. They're on the right path,” Spytek said.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' offensive line was arguably the worst in the league last season. They also had arguably the league's worst offensive coordinator and offensive line coach last season. The Raiders addressed both this season. Spytek noted that the best five linemen will play.

"Whoever the best five are, they'll be out there, and I love Jackson [Powers-Johnson]. He had a hard season, obviously, for a lot of different reasons. He's healthy now, and we're going to talk to Klint [Kubiak] and Rick Dennison and the O-line group, and we'll figure out the best five to run with," Spytek said shortly before the NFL Combine.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas still has several issues to resolve regarding its depth chart. Yet, most of those remaining questions cannot be answered until training camp begins and the team starts playing in pads. However, it appears Rogers should see more playing time this season.

In fact, Rogers could very well start the season at guard for Las Vegas, depending on how things turn out. Regardless, it seems inevitable that Rogers will play a significant role for the Raiders this upcoming season, even if only in a reserve role. Las Vegas has lacked depth along its line for years.

Former Texas Tech football player Caleb Rogers of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts to a play during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far this offseason, multiple people have spoken highly of Rogers. Since the offseason began , the Raiders' front office and coaching staff have shied away from making unnecessary comments. If anything, the opposite is true, by saying what they mean and making subsequent moves that prove it.

Spytek, and others, including Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, have separately praised the work ethic they have seen from Rogers this offseason. It remains to be seen how Rogers fits into Klint Kubiak's plans moving forward, but there is undoubtedly a significant role ahead.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"He's a guy that keeps working, keeps improving. All those guys in that position, it's a really enjoyable room to be around, because every day they're helping each other, and they really push each other. In the mornings, I love to go in and see those guys and maybe I get a joke out of one of the guys, but they're in there, they put in time, extra time,” Janocko said.

“So, whether it's Caleb [Rogers] or any of the other guys in the room, just seeing the effort that they're putting into growing their mental and physical abilities, growing their conditioning, all the stuff that we hope to build through this Organized Team Activities period, so we can ramp up into training camp."

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) talks with assistant special teams coach Kade Rannings during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders will take the next few weeks off as they prepare for training camp at the end of July. Yet, for Rogers and others, there is no time off. Rogers has a chance to solidify himself as one of the more important offensive linemen the Raiders have on the roster moving forward.

It will be up to him to make the most of the opportunity. It must be noted that many players in his position do not get a legitimate chance to start early in their careers. Some of his opportunities are there by happenstance, as the Raiders sorely need talent and depth at his position.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) prays on the sidelines before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Rogers cannot afford to take it easy. The Raiders' offensive line could see even more turnover during the next couple of offseasons. This will lead to even more opportunities for Rogers to further solidify himself, while also presenting more competition for his playing time or his spot altogether.

Nothing is set in stone as Las Vegas moves forward. However, that is a double-edged sword that Rogers and others must be aware of. Rogers' potential is undeniable, but only his on-field production will matter.