Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 28

The Las Vegas Raiders entered this offseason aiming to improve every part of their operation. Las Vegas began its overhaul last offseason with the hiring of John Spytek as its general manager. A 14-loss 2025 campaign led to more wholesale changes this offseason.

Those changes came to the coaching staff first, then its roster. Las Vegas' front office gutted both with precision before refilling both with competent talent that should prove to be massive upgrades from the past three seasons. The Raiders have upgraded at essentially every possible position.

Improved Raiders

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the Raiders' most significant problems last season was a poor special teams unit. It led to a change at their special teams coordinator position early in the season, as the unit helped fuel several of Las Vegas' losses. Opposing teams dominated the Raiders' special teams unit last season.

The unit improved over time, but its most significant issue, as was the case for the Raiders overall, was a lack of talent. The issue was especially glaring on Las Vegas' third unit, as most teams' special teams units are made up largely of reserve players.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) blocks a punt by Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

That being the case, it only exposed the Raiders' already glaring lack of depth. Yet, as mentioned earlier, the Raiders improved in every facet of the game this offseason. The Raiders hired Joe DeCamillis as their special teams coordinator, then added talent to the unit.

The Raiders' front office paid special attention to their special teams this offseason. It was proof of how serious they are about turning things around after years of questionable roster moves by prior regimes. Las Vegas does not want to just turn things around for a season or two.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They want long-term change. The roster moves they made this offseason have made it all but a guarantee that they will at least be better than the past three seasons. Las Vegas' rebuild will take time. The 2025 Raiders are the 2026 Raiders' only immediate competition.

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. Please note that there will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Ranking the Raiders: No. 28, LB Segun Olubi

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) after the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Raiders' roster revamp has shifted the balance of the roster itself. No longer are most of Las Vegas' top talent aging veterans or those a step away from the back end of their careers. The Raiders' front office has injected youth across the board.

One of the Raiders' newest additions, linebacker Segun Olubi, is no stranger to this Raiders team. He has been one of the league's more dependable special teams players over the past several seasons. Notably, Olubi blocked a Raiders' punt last season while playing for the Indianapolis Colts.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The block was an example of all that was wrong with Las Vegas' special teams unit last season. Now, Olubi will have the chance to help the Raiders after joining the team earlier this offseason. Shortly after mandatory minicamp, DeCamillis shared his thoughts on Olubi.

"He's a difference maker type guy. He's blocked punts in the league. He obviously had one against the Raiders last year. He's a guy that is twitchy, he's a guy that has already shown what he can do on the field, and he's brought a lot to the group for us already. So, it's going to be good to coach him. I'm excited we have him,” DeCamillis said.

Two-Fold Addition

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) works to bring down Cincinnati Bengals running back Gary Brightwell (32) on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Olubi's special teams abilities are noteworthy. That is undoubtedly where he will help the Raiders the most moving forward. In today's age of ever-changing special teams rules, Olubi's addition is quietly solid for Las Vegas, which can use all the talent it can get as it rebuilds its roster.

However, Olubi also helps the Raiders in another way. This offseason, Las Vegas added several young and talented, but unproven players, whom they can develop behind more proven veterans. Olubi's addition is one of those, as he can develop behind Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker.

Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) reacts after a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The additions of Walker and Dean addressed the Raiders' starting linebacker positions with quality, proven players. Yet, they lack, and have lacked, dependable reserve linebackers. Olubi has a chance to upgrade Las Vegas' second-string linebackers moving forward.

Olubi is a low-risk, high-reward addition the Raiders made this offseason. He is another example of how the Raiders not only significantly improved their roster but also maximized value with nearly every move. Las Vegas' head coach, Klint Kubiak, recently explained.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"We're an improved team. Our guys have taken the coaching. They're doing everything we ask them to do. I definitely see an improvement from where we started, and this time of year, you can kind of get lulled to sleep when the pads aren't on. So, what team that we're going to become, we'll find out come training camp when we put pads on,” Kubiak said.

“There's so many guys that are maybe doing great right now that will disappear come the fall. There's so many guys that you maybe not notice as much, but all of a sudden, whether it's a running back or an offensive lineman or defensive lineman, now that guy really shows his value. So, you get what you can out of this time of year, and then the real evaluation comes with those 11 practices before we play that first preseason game."

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders are currently in the process of restocking their talent pipeline behind their starters. After years of being a top-heavy team with significant talent at some positions but little to no depth across the board, Las Vegas is rebuilding a roster with young talent developing in the background.

At some positions, such as linebacker and offensive line, completely fixing their depth issues may take multiple offseasons. However, additions like Olubi will only expedite that process, as he and players like him can help improve the Raiders in more than one way. Olubi is an intriguing player to watch in Las Vegas this season.