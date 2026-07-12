The Raiders' Bet on Tyler Linderbaum Will Pay Off

The Las Vegas Raiders had money to throw around this offseason, and they did exactly that.

One of the biggest moves of the offseason came from the Silver and Black when they signed center Tyler Linderbaum to a three-year, $81 million contract with $60 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linderbaum, a three-time Pro Bowler, was not going to earn a contract of that caliber from his original team, the Baltimore Ravens, because their team-building strategy is often to not overpay for players and instead develop through the NFL Draft.

Making a Big Move

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That allowed the Raiders to pounce on one of the best centers in the league, stabilizing the middle of an offensive line that needed major help. The addition of Linderbaum signals Las Vegas wants to be major players this season and in the next few seasons.

Some questioned why the Raiders would pay that much money for a center, as it is not a position of value like offensive tackle or quarterback. But when you have the chance to significantly upgrade your offensive line with one of the best players in the league at that position, you do it. The Raiders' signing of Linderbaum will pay off. Here's why.

Linderbaum's Big Contract

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some may say center isn't a valuable position, and that it depends on guard play, but that isn't always true. I don't agree with the notion that centers aren't as valuable as other positions.

They touch the ball on every single snap, are in charge of cleanly getting that ball to the quarterback, and bark out protections and call out defensive alignments pre-snap. They're often some of the most intelligent players on the field, and that's what the Raiders have needed for years.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linderbaum should develop solid chemistry with Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza , no matter which quarterback starts the season or plays more games. He has the ability to help a rookie get comfortable at the NFL level or form a connection with a veteran.

The Raiders had arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL last season. It was riddled with injuries to important players, but those on the field did not play at an acceptable level of NFL football.

Kolton Miller | Craig Harris SI

Adding a talent like Linderbaum undoubtedly upgrades that group, and by doing so, immediately makes the signing worth it. It will also benefit players like Ashton Jeanty , who was hit in the backfield at an absurd rate in his rookie season.

Las Vegas wants to be a better football team next season, so it signed a star offensive lineman. A rising tide lifts all boats, so Linderbaum's gravity should allow the rest of the offensive line to play better.

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris

Linderbaum should keep his elite play up and help the Raiders win more games in 2026.