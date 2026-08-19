Raiders Release Updated Depth Chart—Reading the Tea Leaves

The Las Vegas Raiders recently released their updated depth chart ahead of their upcoming preseason game against the Houston Texans. Below is an analysis of where things stand for Las Vegas' roster.

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: Mendoza needs more development, but he is undoubtedly the future for Las Vegas and possibly the league as a whole.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube Roman Hemby Dare Ogunbowale

Analysis: Las Vegas' offense has options that play to each of their back's specific strengths, even if they rarely play. The combination of Jeanty and Washington will work well.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Getting rid of the fullback position two seasons ago was a mistake Las Vegas made that quietly was overlooked. Heyward understands the position and plays it well.

Tight End

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. Carter Runyon Chris Myarick

Analysis: Bowers has been unstoppable in training camp. If he remains healthy, he is the best tight end in the league. Mayer is set up for his best season yet . Thomas is a strong third option. Las Vegas has one of the best groups of tight ends in the league.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jalen Nailor (9) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Dont'e Thornton Jr. Shedrick Jackson Chase Roberts

Analysis: Nailor's addition will prove vital in several ways for Las Vegas.

Wide Receiver

Jack Bech Malik Benson Deven Thompkins E.J. Williams Jr.

Analysis: Bech has taken the step he needed to take this offseason. Benson may have been one of the biggest steals of the draft.

Slot Receiver

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Tucker Dareke Young Phillip Dorsett II Brandon Johnson Noah Brown

Analysis: It does not matter who you are or what your name is as a receiver for Las Vegas. Catch the ball when it comes your way, block well when it does not come your way, and Kubiak's system will work. Critical season ahead for Tucker.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant Isaiah Jatta Kamar Missouri

Analysis: This is a pivotal year for Miller with the Raiders. Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff believe in Grant, but he will need more time in meaningful games to prove whether that confidence is warranted.

Left Guard

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Burford Caleb Rogers Braeden Daniels

Analysis: Burford has looked good so far in camp. Rogers must be ready to go at either left or right guard. The Raiders must address this position next offseason.

Center

Tyler Linderbaum Jordan Meredith Will Putnam

Analysis: Few things would be worse for the Raiders than Linderbaum missing time. It could single-handedly derail the season.

Right Guard

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Powers-Johnson Atonio Mafi Niklas Henning

Analysis: Powers-Johnson missing Las Vegas' practice against the Houston Texans was alarming for various reasons, mainly the lack of depth behind him.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn Dalton Wagner

Analysis: Glaze has been one of the most dependable offensive linemen Las Vegas has had in the last two seasons in terms of availability. He must raise his play to match his durability. Zuhn will be a starter in the league; it is only a matter of what position he will play on the line.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Thomas Booker Brandon Cleveland

Analysis: This is largely the Butler and Booker show. It is unclear how much playing time Cleveland will have a legitimate shot at this season.

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues Gary Smith III

Analysis: Hemingway does what the Raiders want to do better than anyone else at his position. Hemingway will help Las Vegas stop the run. Laulu should be better with less time on the field. Las Vegas can rotate Laulu, Pegues, and Smith to keep everyone fresh.

The addition of Folorunso Fatukasi may turn out to be a solid move.

EDGE

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) works to stop Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) from reaching the end zone Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kwity Paye Keyron Crawford Cian Slone

Analysis: Assuming Paye delivers and Slone continues to develop, this is quietly a solid group of edge rushers. There is no comparison, but at times Slone flashes a younger, less polished version of Maxx Crosby.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce Jahfari Harvey Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Crosby is Crosby. Koonce looks more like himself after returning last season from a season-ending knee injury the season prior. Harvey is a serviceable third option, but Johnson has flashed more in camp and the Raiders' lone preseason game.

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: The addition of Dean should help level out the Raiders' defense this season. However, Las Vegas' front office will need another offseason or two to fully address the position group.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg Xavian Sorey Jr.

Analysis: Las Vegas needs additional help at linebacker behind Walker. Although Dean and Walker have improved the position group, the lack of quality depth is still an issue.

Left Cornerback

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Stokes Decamerion Richardson Jermod McCoy

Analysis: Stokes is the leader of the Raiders' group of cornerbacks. Losing Stokes would be a significant blow. Richardson has shown growth but still needs more live action. Respectfully, McCoy has a ways to go.

After sitting out all of last season, it could take all of the 2026 season for McCoy to begin returning to form.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Cornerback

Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses Chigozie Anusiem

Analysis: Porter still has a way to go, but is one of the most talented cornerbacks on the roster. Masses is quickly rising up the depth chart.

Physically, Porter and Masses are on opposite ends of the cornerback spectrum. This battle could help determine whether Las Vegas moves forward with taller, longer corners, like Porter, or smaller, quicker, and more compact corners who can move, like Masses.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slot Cornerback

Taron Johnson Greedy Vance Caleb Offord

Analysis: Johnson is solid. Vance needs more reps. Overall, the position group needs help and cannot suffer an injury. Literally, not one.

Free Safety

Isaiah Pola-Mao Treydan Stukes Tristin McCollum

Analysis: Stukes is the future at this position. Although he is listed as second on the depth chart, that may be somewhat irrelevant, as the Raiders will look to find ways to get Stukes on the field any way they can.

The drop-off in talent between Pola-Mao and Stukes is significantly less than the drop-off in talent between Stukes and McCollum. Las Vegas' front office must keep an eye out for opportunities to add to this position group as soon as possible, but that may not happen until after the season.

Strong Safety

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson Devin Lafayette

Analysis: Entering training camp, it was believed that Johnson could potentially push Chinn for playing time this season or at least develop enough over the course of the season to potentially replace Chinn after the season. Both of those things could still potentially happen.

However, based on camp, there is a significant drop-off in talent between the two players. Chinn's importance to the Raiders' defense cannot be overstated. As the Raiders' front office begins to peek into the future, they may want to get Chinn a new deal before the end of the season.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker/Kickoffs

Matt Gay Kansei Matsuzawa

Analysis: Both will likely make the roster. The starting job is Gay's to lose. Time will tell, but letting go of Daniel Carlson may have been a little premature.

Punter/Holder

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Cole

Analysis: Cole is one of the top punters in the league.

Kick Returner

Tre Tucker Dylan Laube

Analysis: Both Tucker and Laube are two of the most sure-handed players on the roster. Laube continues to make it onto the field on special teams, as the Raiders' running back group seems to improve each season.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Tre Tucker Jermod McCoy

Analysis: McCoy will start the season as an option to return punts along with Tucker. However, depending on McCoy's performance and how his body responds after returning to the field after a season off due to injury, Las Vegas may be able to find a better option to return punts.

The Raiders are deep at wide receiver and could find another punt returner to take some of the physical and mental load off of McCoy during his rookie season.