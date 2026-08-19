Raiders Release Updated Depth Chart—Reading the Tea Leaves
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The Las Vegas Raiders recently released their updated depth chart ahead of their upcoming preseason game against the Houston Texans. Below is an analysis of where things stand for Las Vegas' roster.
Quarterback
- Kirk Cousins
- Fernando Mendoza
- Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: Mendoza needs more development, but he is undoubtedly the future for Las Vegas and possibly the league as a whole.
Running Back
- Ashton Jeanty
- Mike Washington
- Dylan Laube
- Roman Hemby
- Dare Ogunbowale
Analysis: Las Vegas' offense has options that play to each of their back's specific strengths, even if they rarely play. The combination of Jeanty and Washington will work well.
Fullback
- Connor Heyward
Analysis: Getting rid of the fullback position two seasons ago was a mistake Las Vegas made that quietly was overlooked. Heyward understands the position and plays it well.
Tight End
- Brock Bowers
- Michael Mayer
- Ian Thomas
- Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
- Carter Runyon
- Chris Myarick
Analysis: Bowers has been unstoppable in training camp. If he remains healthy, he is the best tight end in the league. Mayer is set up for his best season yet. Thomas is a strong third option. Las Vegas has one of the best groups of tight ends in the league.
Wide Receiver
- Jalen Nailor
- Dont'e Thornton Jr.
- Shedrick Jackson
- Chase Roberts
Analysis: Nailor's addition will prove vital in several ways for Las Vegas.
Wide Receiver
- Jack Bech
- Malik Benson
- Deven Thompkins
- E.J. Williams Jr.
Analysis: Bech has taken the step he needed to take this offseason. Benson may have been one of the biggest steals of the draft.
Slot Receiver
- Tre Tucker
- Dareke Young
- Phillip Dorsett II
- Brandon Johnson
- Noah Brown
Analysis: It does not matter who you are or what your name is as a receiver for Las Vegas. Catch the ball when it comes your way, block well when it does not come your way, and Kubiak's system will work. Critical season ahead for Tucker.
Left Tackle
- Kolton Miller
- Charles Grant
- Isaiah Jatta
- Kamar Missouri
Analysis: This is a pivotal year for Miller with the Raiders. Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff believe in Grant, but he will need more time in meaningful games to prove whether that confidence is warranted.
Left Guard
- Spencer Burford
- Caleb Rogers
- Braeden Daniels
Analysis: Burford has looked good so far in camp. Rogers must be ready to go at either left or right guard. The Raiders must address this position next offseason.
Center
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Jordan Meredith
- Will Putnam
Analysis: Few things would be worse for the Raiders than Linderbaum missing time. It could single-handedly derail the season.
Right Guard
- Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Atonio Mafi
- Niklas Henning
Analysis: Powers-Johnson missing Las Vegas' practice against the Houston Texans was alarming for various reasons, mainly the lack of depth behind him.
Right Tackle
- DJ Glaze
- Trey Zuhn
- Dalton Wagner
Analysis: Glaze has been one of the most dependable offensive linemen Las Vegas has had in the last two seasons in terms of availability. He must raise his play to match his durability. Zuhn will be a starter in the league; it is only a matter of what position he will play on the line.
Defensive Tackle
- Adam Butler
- Thomas Booker
- Brandon Cleveland
Analysis: This is largely the Butler and Booker show. It is unclear how much playing time Cleveland will have a legitimate shot at this season.
Defensive Tackle
- Tonka Hemingway
- Jonah Laulu
- JJ Pegues
- Gary Smith III
Analysis: Hemingway does what the Raiders want to do better than anyone else at his position. Hemingway will help Las Vegas stop the run. Laulu should be better with less time on the field. Las Vegas can rotate Laulu, Pegues, and Smith to keep everyone fresh.
The addition of Folorunso Fatukasi may turn out to be a solid move.
EDGE
- Kwity Paye
- Keyron Crawford
- Cian Slone
Analysis: Assuming Paye delivers and Slone continues to develop, this is quietly a solid group of edge rushers. There is no comparison, but at times Slone flashes a younger, less polished version of Maxx Crosby.
Defensive End
- Maxx Crosby
- Malcolm Koonce
- Jahfari Harvey
- Patrick Johnson
Analysis: Crosby is Crosby. Koonce looks more like himself after returning last season from a season-ending knee injury the season prior. Harvey is a serviceable third option, but Johnson has flashed more in camp and the Raiders' lone preseason game.
Right Inside Linebacker
- Nakobe Dean
- Tommy Eichenberg
- Segun Olubi
Analysis: The addition of Dean should help level out the Raiders' defense this season. However, Las Vegas' front office will need another offseason or two to fully address the position group.
Left Inside Linebacker
- Quay Walker
- Cody Lindenberg
- Xavian Sorey Jr.
Analysis: Las Vegas needs additional help at linebacker behind Walker. Although Dean and Walker have improved the position group, the lack of quality depth is still an issue.
Left Cornerback
- Eric Stokes
- Decamerion Richardson
- Jermod McCoy
Analysis: Stokes is the leader of the Raiders' group of cornerbacks. Losing Stokes would be a significant blow. Richardson has shown growth but still needs more live action. Respectfully, McCoy has a ways to go.
After sitting out all of last season, it could take all of the 2026 season for McCoy to begin returning to form.
Right Cornerback
- Darien Porter
- Hezekiah Masses
- Chigozie Anusiem
Analysis: Porter still has a way to go, but is one of the most talented cornerbacks on the roster. Masses is quickly rising up the depth chart.
Physically, Porter and Masses are on opposite ends of the cornerback spectrum. This battle could help determine whether Las Vegas moves forward with taller, longer corners, like Porter, or smaller, quicker, and more compact corners who can move, like Masses.
Slot Cornerback
- Taron Johnson
- Greedy Vance
- Caleb Offord
Analysis: Johnson is solid. Vance needs more reps. Overall, the position group needs help and cannot suffer an injury. Literally, not one.
Free Safety
- Isaiah Pola-Mao
- Treydan Stukes
- Tristin McCollum
Analysis: Stukes is the future at this position. Although he is listed as second on the depth chart, that may be somewhat irrelevant, as the Raiders will look to find ways to get Stukes on the field any way they can.
The drop-off in talent between Pola-Mao and Stukes is significantly less than the drop-off in talent between Stukes and McCollum. Las Vegas' front office must keep an eye out for opportunities to add to this position group as soon as possible, but that may not happen until after the season.
Strong Safety
- Jeremy Chinn
- Dalton Johnson
- Devin Lafayette
Analysis: Entering training camp, it was believed that Johnson could potentially push Chinn for playing time this season or at least develop enough over the course of the season to potentially replace Chinn after the season. Both of those things could still potentially happen.
However, based on camp, there is a significant drop-off in talent between the two players. Chinn's importance to the Raiders' defense cannot be overstated. As the Raiders' front office begins to peek into the future, they may want to get Chinn a new deal before the end of the season.
Kicker/Kickoffs
- Matt Gay
- Kansei Matsuzawa
Analysis: Both will likely make the roster. The starting job is Gay's to lose. Time will tell, but letting go of Daniel Carlson may have been a little premature.
Punter/Holder
- AJ Cole
Analysis: Cole is one of the top punters in the league.
Kick Returner
- Tre Tucker
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Both Tucker and Laube are two of the most sure-handed players on the roster. Laube continues to make it onto the field on special teams, as the Raiders' running back group seems to improve each season.
Punt Returner
- Tre Tucker
- Jermod McCoy
Analysis: McCoy will start the season as an option to return punts along with Tucker. However, depending on McCoy's performance and how his body responds after returning to the field after a season off due to injury, Las Vegas may be able to find a better option to return punts.
The Raiders are deep at wide receiver and could find another punt returner to take some of the physical and mental load off of McCoy during his rookie season.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant