Most Important Players To Watch in Raiders' Next Preseason Game

The Las Vegas Raiders have continued to make the most of the weeks leading up to the regular season by using their allotted time efficiently. Each day, the Raiders have made progress, however big or small, in one aspect or another. Las Vegas will have another chance to do so this week.

The Raiders had their fair share of bright spots and areas of improvement in their first preseason game. Las Vegas' loss to the Arizona Cardinals made it clear where they needed additional work. The Raiders have started to clean things up in the practices following their first preseason game.

Las Vegas will travel to Texas to face the Houston Texans in their second of three preseason games on Thursday. The Raiders significantly improved after the first preseason game; it is fair to believe they will again. Below are just a few players to watch in the upcoming matchup.

Entire Starting and Reserve OL

Las Vegas is in the early stages of implementing a new offensive scheme under a new coaching staff, with several new players at critical positions on the unit. Attempting to do one of those things is hard enough; trying to do them all at once presents a unique challenge.

Their matchup against the Texans will give them solid work against a team filled with players hungry to earn a roster spot. This should give Las Vegas' offensive line valuable work, allowing them the kind of practice they cannot get by repeatedly practicing against each other at less-than-full speed.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“I'm really excited about next week, it's going to be extremely competitive. What a great defense that we're going to be going against, those pass rushers are impressive," Kubiak said after practice this past weekend.

"Our offensive line is going to get some great work being out there in the heat. A different kind of heat will be a great challenge for us in our conditioning. This trip to Houston couldn't have come at a better time for our team."

QB Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza saw plenty of action against the Cardinals, and likely will see just as much, if not more, against the Texans. The Raiders matchup against the Texans will give Mendoza a chance to compete against a much better defense, with nothing to lose.

It remains to be seen just how much playing time he will get, but the remaining preseason games should be Mendoza's time to shine ahead of the regular season. Considering he is the No. 1 pick and future franchise quarterback, Mendoza will be a player to watch moving forward.

CB Jermod McCoy/Raiders Secondary

Las Vegas' youth and lack of depth in their defensive backfield are well known. It was on display against the Cardinals, as a shorthanded Raiders defense failed to generate enough pressure to compensate for its defensive backfield.

Rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy had a challenging preseason debut as he took the field for the first time in over a year. Las Vegas' other cornerbacks also left much to be desired on Thursday. The unit needs all the live action they can get against another team ahead of the regular season.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) catches a 10-yard touchdown pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' defense may be shorthanded again this Thursday against Houston if Maxx Crosby does not play. Las Vegas could also pull some or many of their starters at other positions on the defense off the field relatively early, leaving their defensive backfield on the field a little longer.

Doing so would give the unit a more competitive look and help them improve even more. Las Vegas' defensive backfield as a whole is worth keeping an eye on. Kubiak looks forward to an elevated week of preparation.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the third quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think we put a lot of value in practice. We put a lot of value and good on good in practice, and that's sometimes just as good as a game,” Kubiak said.

“So, these preseason reps are very valuable, but our evaluation throughout the course of training camp has revealed to me that when we get out on the field, you see a lot of the same. So, things that show up in practice that are not good and things that are positive, they showed up here tonight."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) warm up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect