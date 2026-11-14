Raiders vs. Seahawks: Key Themes Beyond Win or Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Seattle Seahawks in a pivotal Week 10 matchup. The Raiders will have their hands full against a solid Seahawks team.

Below are the three storylines I am watching the most on Sunday.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak vs. His Former Team

Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks is not only Kubiak's first regular-season game against his old team, just one season after he helped them win a Super Bowl. It is also a critical day, as it will be Fernando Mendoza's first professional start.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza Watch

The Raiders selected first overall for the second time in franchise history. Then they added a veteran quarterback to help Mendoza's development. Kirk Cousins' presence was just what Las Vegas needed on and off the field. However, it was clear the Raiders could not beat good teams with him.

Trading Cousins gave Las Vegas a smooth transition to the Mendoza era. On Sunday against the Seahawks, all eyes will naturally be on this year's top pick in the draft. Kubiak is confident in the work Mendoza has put in with the coaching staff through the season's first nine games.

“It is just your film study and the things you’re coaching within each play. It’s a process, it'll be from now until the end of his career. You learn way more in full speed practice reps. So, he gets those reps. But, hey, go through your progression, and obviously if it’s not there, you’ve got to go run the football,” Kubiak said on Friday.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“And then when you’re running the football, how do you protect yourself so that you can get us to the next down, because we need you available for the whole season. But that’s also why when you’re selecting men in the draft, you identify their instincts."

"I liked Fernando [Mendoza]’ s instincts in college, and it’s his first NFL game. So, we’re all going to see. But I’m excited for his opportunity and just for the whole offense to go play together."

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and teammates looks across the line of scrimmage before a snap during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Will Mendoza Impact the Raiders' Defense?

Much has been made about Las Vegas' defense, and rightfully so. However, the unit has played poorly against some of the league's best teams. Along with its issues, the Raiders' defense has been hurt by Las Vegas' inability to score points or even sustain drives on offense.

In their five losses this season, the Raiders' offense has not scored enough points through three quarters to keep games close. Even when Las Vegas' defense played well, the Raiders' offense has often failed to pay them back. This has weighed on the defense on top of the problems the unit already has.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders' defense will respond if Mendoza can get points on the board early, or even move the offense downfield more easily than Cousins did. That alone could give the Raiders' defense additional time to rest and more room for error. Still, the defense must improve.

In their five losses, Las Vegas' offense has scored 13, 10, 13, six, and 17 points through three quarters. They faced Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Brock Purdy.

Yes, most defenses would struggle if their offense left them in that spot every week.

How many defenses around the league would play well in that situation? I'd argue few, if any.

That is not good enough to win. The Raiders' inability to score points for three quarters has little to do with Las Vegas' defense. Against the Seahawks, how the defense responds if Las Vegas' offense scores points early , when the game matters, will be worth keeping an eye on.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Luke Farrell (89) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I talk to the staff about this all the time. I know what we want to do, how we want to do it. There’s evidence of us doing it. We obviously have to do it more consistently. There’s a weight that you feel that you carry, especially when the offense is scoring, that we need to do our part," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said earlier this week.

In Las Vegas' four wins, the offense scored points, and the defense responded. That was not the case in the team's five losses. If the Raiders' offense shows up before the fourth quarter, let's see whether the defense struggles the same way they have in its five losses.