Raiders Should Consider This Pre-Training Camp Move

The Las Vegas Raiders will begin training camp soon, and fans are excited about year one under Klint Kubiak.

The front office has done a good job beginning the rebuild in Las Vegas, tearing the foundation down to the studs and putting together new pieces that they hope will make them contenders in the future.

Klint Kubiak

Part of what has fans and the organization alike so excited about what's to come is the offensive foundation. Kubiak called a Super Bowl-winning offense last season, and he's bringing that championship pedigree to Las Vegas.

The Seattle Seahawks had an efficient rushing attack under Kubiak in his lone season there, and fans hope that will translate to the Silver and Black, based on how poorly the Raiders ran the ball last season.

Breakouts and Expectations

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty is expected to take a leap in his second season after a flashy but inefficient rookie year. With Kubiak scheming up the rushing attack and Rick Dennison helping develop a stronger offensive line, we should see a Raiders' run game that comes out guns blazing.

However, the team cannot say, 'Jeanty will obviously break out,' dust off their hands, and call it a day. They should add a little insurance behind him so they don't struggle when Jeanty goes out of the game.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

While the team drafted Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, relying on a day-three rookie to be a relief for an expected, but not guaranteed, Jeanty breakout isn't the best process.

What Should the Raiders Do?

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That's why they should consider signing a veteran running back. The team should feel much better about having a reliable presence that makes Washington the third back in the rotation.

There are a few reliable running back options still on the market. This is about the time when teams look at their rosters and determine where they need to shore things up.

Las Vegas Raiders Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Adding a player like Nick Chubb to this group, even if it's for only a year, gives the team a veteran option who has been a star in the past. Chubb isn't what he used to be, but he can still be a positive contributor as a depth rusher and a pass-catcher.

The team still has a few weeks before it really knows how good some of the players on the roster are, so General Manager John Spytek and the Raiders have time before they need to make a move. Adding a veteran is just something to consider.