How New Raiders Staff Fueling Ashton Jeanty Breakout

One of the best offensive weapons the Las Vegas Raiders have is starting running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty will be entering his second year in the NFL and will be looking to have a way better season than he did during his rookie campaign. It was a rough rookie season for Jeanty as he showed a spark here and there, but was unable to run the ball effectively or be the player he wanted to be. There were factors beyond his control that did not help him on the field.

Now, with a new coaching staff, he is looking to break out this upcoming season. Head coach Klint Kubiak is going to make sure that Jeanty gets the ball a lot in 2026, and he is going to do it in a smart way. He is going to put Jeanty in the best spots to help this team win. That is one of the main reasons many believe Jeanty will be one of the best running backs in the league next season. He is going to love playing under Kubiak and his offense.

Jeanty Ready for a Breakout Season

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Predicting a Jeanty breakout is quite the layup," said Ben Solak of ESPN . "He might not immediately achieve the lofty expectations that come with being the No. 6 pick, but we can say with some confidence that his opportunity for production is about to become much easier...Jeanty had 2.4 yards after contact per rush last season, eighth among all backs. With a more balanced offensive approach, he should see easier boxes as well. A good season is ahead."

Kubiak Will Be Key in Jeanty's Development

Last season, Jeanty was getting hit in the backfield, but that won't be the case this season. The Raiders upgraded their offensive line, and with the new scheme, it will work for everyone on the Raiders' offense. The Raiders will be a team that runs the ball first, as Kubiak is known for running it to set up the passing game. Jeanty wants to be the back that the team leans on, but Kubiak is going to force the ball on him.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

We will see what Jeanty's game is all about in 2026. The second-year back is much improved in the passing game as well, something he developed more this offseason. That part of his game is going to play big for this offense as well.