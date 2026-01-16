Why Raiders Should Tread Carefully With Chris Shula

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to look for the coach that the front office and ownership envisions will lead the franchise back to the promise land. For an organization steeped in history, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is a candidate that bridges the past with the present, in a new and invigorating way.

Shula, the grandson of the legendary Don Shula and member of the Shula coaching family, could be the families' finest product since Don retired after the 1995 season. While the arguments of if Shula will work for the Raiders or not if hired will be one of hypotheticals, there is one simple fact the clouds the hiring process.

If Shula and general manager John Spytek do not have the same vision for the Raiders , the hire will fail. To be frank, if it's not Shula's vision, the move will fail. Here's why.

The Reality of the Situation

In his short time as Rams' defensive coordinator, Chris Shula has figured out how to live without Aaron Donald, using various chess pieces to create a defense that has challenged the best in the league.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

However, a critical part of the development is the pillars the Rams put in place to meet the organization's standards. I've spoken to many members of the organization and their policy for player behavior is to ensure the team never has an enemy on their sideline.

To ensure that, there are certain non-football qualities that the Rams consider must-haves for every player, qualities that Shula is likely to demand. Team-first attitude, strong work ethic, constant availability, on-field intelligence, and more. There's also zero tolerance for purposeful distractions and lazy behavior.

It is in that policy that the Rams have drafted players or signed free agents that might not meet the visual expectations of a football player, whether on the field or in measurables.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And when it comes down to it, during the draft or in free agency, if Spytek and Shula disagree on a player and the disagreement comes down to a player not having those standards, the Raiders can not add that player. If Spytek insists, the product will fail and it will be another year of disconnect between the coaching staff and the front office.

While I don't know about other coaches, I do know there's a reason why the Rams have the standards that they do, and it's also why, when fully healthy, they have a championship defense with only one first-round selection

