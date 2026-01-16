HC Candidate Nate Scheelhaase Praised Before Raiders Interview

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to interview Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase for their head coaching vacancy.

Scheelhaase's fellow coaches and Raiders' head coaching candidates Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula, the offensive and defensive coordinators for the Rams, spoke about Scheelhaase on Thursday, illustrating the type of coach the Raiders could snag.

Mike LaFleur

“He's a stud," stated LaFleur. "He's a better human than he is a coach and he’s a really good coach. We're very fortunate to have him. I'll be honest with you, when we brought him here I thought he was going to say, ‘No’. He had a really good job at Iowa State.

It's a very respected job because of obviously the former coach there that’s moved on to Penn State. We're very happy that he did take that job. I've seen him grow and he grows because he puts a lot of work in it. He's a tireless worker and he doesn't even look tired ever."

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I don't think he sleeps that much, but you would never know. He is extremely efficient with his note taking, with his learning, with studying around the league, but not overloading himself. He has incredible brain power to reach back into stuff that we talked about in April, stuff that I forgot about that he can remember. That's all awesome. He can communicate to these players, but again, overall he’s a better person. He’s a great husband, he's a great father, he is a great friend. I love him have the success he's had so far.”

I can attest to everything LaFleur has stated about Scheelhaase. Several members of the Rams, including Sean McVay and Puka Nacua back up everything LaFleur is saying about Scheelhaase and it should be noted that he left a head coach in waiting job at Iowa State to coach in the NFL as an assistant.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There are no limits to Scheelhaase 's ambitions.

Chris Shula

“He's detailed," stated Shula . "He's an extremely hard worker. He has a great relationship with the players. He's a great communicator. You really can't say a bad word about him. He's the guy that's come in here and really taken apart and learned the offense. He has a huge role in that receiver room. You can see he's got a ton of room to grow and he's going to have a great career.”

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Even if the Raiders hire Shula, there's a good chance Scheelhaase could come as offensive coordinator. As long as Sean McVay is with the Rams, Scheelhaase will never be a full-time play caller, thus giving the Raiders an advantage to snag Scheelhaase for their staff.

