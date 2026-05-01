Spytek Provides Thoughts on Raiders' Wide Receiver Corps

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a multitude of needs across the roster, and left with most of those problems solved.

However, if there is one position group that leaves much to be desired heading into the offseason programs, it is wide receiver. During his appearance on "Up and Adams" with Kay Adams, general manager John Spytek was asked how he feels about the current state of the receiver corps.

What Spytek Said

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I like our receiving room, Spytek said. "I think people are probably going to roll their eyes. Everyone loves receivers. This is a question I get from my kids, 'Dad, can we get 15 receivers on the roster?' We live in the fantasy football world. I value receivers."

"I do. I really do, but I love Tre Tucker; he's a good player. We're excited about Jalen Nailor. We drafted Jack Bech in the second [round] last year. We have a lot of belief in Jack [Bech]. We drafted Dont'e Thornton in the fourth [round] last year. I believe in Malik Benson."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We're not going to force anything either," Spytek continued. "We have a very thorough evaluation of every player at every position. It never goes the way you want it to go. Listen, we're never going to stop churning the roster. We're not going to devalue any position, but we're not going to force any position either."

"There are a lot of tough decisions that are made, and we're in the team-building exercise here, too. We're not just in a talent acquisition , and we've got to be mindful of every position room of our team, and the right way to build a football team."

Should the Raiders Make a Move?

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yes, A.J. Brown being traded to the New England Patriots is the worst-kept secret in the league, but that presumed knowledge should not prevent Las Vegas from proposing an offer for the 28-year-old wide receiver.

While Spytek stated he does not want to force a move, this wouldn't be forcing the issue. Fernando Mendoza is an incoming rookie quarterback on a bargain contract. The Raiders have been labeled as a rebuilding team, but if you look at the acquisitions made this offseason, they are far from that. Brown could complicate things with how he demands the ball, but in Klint Kubiak's offense, the soon-to-be traded wide receiver would be more than happy with his role.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Spytek said all the right things during his interview, but if the Raiders could acquire Brown for a 2027 second-round pick or a 2028 first-round pick, they should do it.