Why the Raiders Should Readily Turn to Their Biggest Strength

Aside from their upcoming week of practice, the Las Vegas Raiders are all but prepared for the regular season. Las Vegas will open the season against a Miami Dolphins team that, like the Raiders, will feature significant coaching staff and roster changes in Week 1.

The Raiders' roster , while improved, it still has holes on both sides of the ball. Entering the regular season, Las Vegas will have to deal with the vulnerabilities that remain on their roster. However, they also have to be mindful not to let the roster's strengths dwindle over 18 weeks.

Raiders Must Protect Themselves

Every roster has its issues; that is the way the National Football League is set up. Some teams have more roster issues than others. One of Las Vegas' most significant issues lies within their secondary, as they feature a young and largely unproven group of defensive backs.

Conversely, the defense's strength, and arguably one of the biggest strengths on the roster as a whole, is its interior defensive line. Las Vegas does not have many household names along the unit, but on paper, it should be the unit they use to compensate for a questionable secondary.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training camp and the preseason have both come and gone. The initial 53-man roster and the depth chart are all but decided. The Raiders' new coaching staff now knows exactly what they have at each position group. With Week 1 quickly approaching, the depth chart chess match is officially underway.

The Raiders' interior defensive line's ability to consistently stop the run and generate a consistent pass rush will go a long way toward determining the success of Las Vegas' defense this season. This is the case for most teams, but especially a Raiders team that is shaky at cornerback.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by. Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past three seasons, Las Vegas has built up its interior defensive line with several players, each bringing unique skill sets. Under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard , the Raiders will run a different defensive scheme than in years past, creating new needs at several positions.

As the Raiders worked their way through training camp, second-year defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway has risen to the top of the depth chart along the interior. He showed growth from last season. More importantly, he showed an ability to make an impact against the run.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders assistant general manager Brian Stark shared his thoughts on the defensive lineman. Hemingway's second offseason in the league led to the type of growth that is expected of players entering year two.

“I don't know if it changed my impression of him, but one of the players I'm most impressed with is probably Tonka Hemingway. A player that we drafted last year, tireless worker, very committed, had an excellent offseason, and has worked himself into a spot where he's got a chance to start,” Stark said.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“And he shows it every day, just like Spy [John Spytek] said; he shows up and earns it every day, and he continued that all offseason. So, I think Tonka is a good example of someone who kind of matched every expectation you kind of had for him and exceeded some."

Hemingway is primed for a big season, but that very reason is why the Raiders should enter the season with the plan of doing all they can to keep him and their other starters along the defensive line fresh. The Raiders cannot afford their defensive line not holding up this season.

Raiders Should Still Lean Into Using Rotation, Not Be Forced To

In 2026, the Raiders should not hesitate to rotate Hemingway and other starters along the defensive line, as it is arguably their deepest unit. As a team that has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and has already sustained one significant injury, Las Vegas must do all it can to protect itself.

The Raiders stockpiled a serviceable set of interior defensive linemen that they will depend on to help compensate for other areas on the defense. With the likes of Adam Butler, Thomas Booker, Jonah Laulu, Folorunso Fatukasi, and Leonard, the Raiders should rotate the interior line as much as possible.

Las Vegas' coaching staff is depending mightily on the collection of interior linemen and their continued development under Leonard.