5 Takeaways From Raiders Mandatory Minicamp

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially wrapped up their mandatory minicamp this week, and there were certainly several takeaways and reactions that need to be addressed.

With that said, here are the five takeaways Raiders fans need to know as the offseason progresses and we near training camp.

Fernando Mendoza Looks the Part

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas hit the jackpot by inheriting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which they used to select the Heisman-winning quarterback. The Indiana product has all the intangibles that you want in a franchise quarterback.

From the neck up, he is one of the smartest individuals, and he has already shown he can dissect defenses and diagnose what defensive coordinators are trying to accomplish. Accuracy is another component of his game that made him such a tantalizing prospect in this past draft class, and that has been on full display as well.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Mendoza, like every incoming rookie, has made mistakes, but he is a quick learner and adjusts with additional reps. Kirk Cousins is expected to be the Week 1 starter, but Mendoza could see the field sooner rather than later, especially if he shines at training camp next month.

Quay Walker is as Advertised

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas was ultra-aggressive in free agency, and one of its notable acquisitions was the former Green Bay linebacker. The Raiders signed Walker to a three-year, $42 million contract, which includes $20 million guaranteed.

Credit to general manager John Spytek, who has revamped a subpar defense, despite having Maxx Crosby at its disposal. That includes installing Walker, who will be utilized at several spots on the field, and his versatility will be highlighted throughout 2026.

Kirk Cousins' Presence is Felt

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Speaking of the 37-year-old quarterback, Cousins has been what he has been throughout his career, steady and professional. Over the last couple of seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins' stock has dipped, but he has arrived in Las Vegas and delivered consistent energy.

The Raiders have lacked consistency and efficiency at the quarterback position for several years, but that should not be remotely the case in 2026, with Cousins and Mendoza leading the room.

Veteran Leaders Are Bought In

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Although this offseason has required Las Vegas to revamp its coaching staff and assemble a plethora of moving parts, marquee players, including Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller, are sold on the organization’s trajectory.

That is a tall task for newly hired head coach Klint Kubiak , but it proves he may have been the best candidate on the market following last season. For an organization that has dealt with coaching turnover and turmoil at every turn, bringing in a head coach capable of building a strong foundation was paramount for the Raiders' front office.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not only has Kubiak proven to be an offensive guru, but he is also showing that he can lead a team as a head coach. The front office also deserves a ton of credit for acquiring marquee talent at multiple positions.

Revitalized Energy

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This is an extension of the last point, but there is a different feeling in the Raiders' building this offseason compared to recent memory. That is why coaching is monumental in the NFL. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don't have the necessary coaching, it will go to waste.

Las Vegas has been the perfect example of that, as Crosby has only appeared in one playoff game in his career. Ashton Jeanty was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft, but struggled because the offensive line infrastructure was in flux.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Those issues will not be present in 2026, and although a playoff appearance will be difficult to attain, Kubiak and this coaching staff have provided a major boost of positive energy heading into training camp.

More Insight From Inside Raiders Building