Kirk Cousins 'Learning' With Raiders’ Quarterback Room

For the first time in years, the Las Vegas Raiders have established organizational cohesion by hiring Klint Kubiak as the head coach and drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

An underrated move the front office orchestrated was signing Kirk Cousins , giving Mendoza ample time to sit and learn from the bench. While Raiders' fans want Mendoza to start right away, the 37-year-old quarterback will be the team's starter in Week 1. Earlier this week, Cousins provided an inside look at the quarterback room.

Cousins' Thoughts

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"[It's] more of a narrative than it is the truth," Cousins said. "They're pretty good players, pretty experienced, and I'm learning a lot from them, too, and asking questions to them. Nobody's leading more than someone else. I think we're all a working force together, helping each other, giving feedback, giving perspective [and] giving another set of eyes."

While there is a pecking order at each position, including quarterback , Cousins believes that all three signal callers can get the best out of each other in the preparation process each and every week during the season.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I've always felt I prepare my best during the season when we can all kind of be together in that room in the evening, going over things together rather than working in our own," Cousins said. "I think when we can kind of all be given feedback on each other, that's when I think the best ideas come out."

Main Takeaways

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As mentioned, everyone is waiting for the day when Mendoza takes the field as the Raiders' starting quarterback, but the organization is taking the correct approach by steadily bringing him along. Patience is a crucial virtue to possess when developing a quarterback.

It would be malpractice for Las Vegas to force Mendoza into the starting position just to appease the fans. That being said, Cousins is the perfect veteran to show Mendoza the ropes. Playing quarterback is more than just the physical; it’s about being mentally prepared to break down an opposing defense before the ball is snapped.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warm up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This past season at Indiana, Mendoza proved he is more than capable of mastering that part of the job, but the NFL is a completely different animal compared to college. Defensive coordinators pride themselves on confusing quarterbacks, and incoming rookies are fresh bait for those coaches. Mendoza being able to sit and learn from Cousins on how to prepare for every game, even with different circumstances, will give Mendoza a head start in his development.