Three Dream Players for Raiders in Second Round of Draft

In a little over 48 hours, the Las Vegas Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza as the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft, making him the highest Indiana Hoosier ever drafted. The Raiders are entering a new era of their franchise, with an innovative head coach in Klint Kubiak and a general manager in John Spytek, both looking to take the franchise to the next level.

While the Raiders' first pick is already a known commodity, the No. 36 overall pick in the NFL Draft is not. The second round is where the team's selection process truly begins, where they are likely mapping out numerous scenarios, including potential dream possibilities. Let's look at three potential dream selections for Spytek and the Raiders in Round Two.

Blake Miller, Offensive Tackle, Clemson Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL seems to be in love with Miller, who brings good size, length, athleticism, and finishing ability as a blocker. With just a couple of days to go until the draft, Miller feels like a sure-fire first-round selection as the top-heavy offensive tackle class could see a run late in the first 32 selections.

The Clemson standout right tackle is a dream scenario for the Raiders, who could use the help on the right side to bookend with Kolton Miller. It will be fascinating to see which position group Spytek values at No. 36, and it may just come down to the best player available.

KC Concepcion, Wide Receiver, Texas A&M Aggies

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Some mock drafts have had Concepcion go as high as No. 13 overall to the Los Angeles Rams. However, the draft is incredibly unpredictable as the likelihood he is taken that high is as unknown as the chance he makes it to No. 36 overall, becoming the most talented wide receiver on the Raiders roster if selected.

Concepcion might be the best route runner in the draft with excellent explosiveness, burst of breaks, and release packages to keep himself clean at the line of scrimmage while being a dynamic playmaker in space. If he is there at No. 36, Mendoza would be happy to have a pass-catcher like Concepcion in his arsenal.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Safety, Toledo Rockets

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

There is a McNeil-Warren lazy comparison to Nick Emmanwori, and they are both athletically and stylistically different. McNeil-Warren is a talented defender, without question, with great versatility to play everywhere underneath the hashes in the poach technique, as a robber defender, or in the big nickel.

Safety isn't the biggest need for Las Vegas, but I think they could do better. McNeil-Warren would give this defense a fun chess piece to deploy, though he may not be an outstanding nickel defender like Emmanwori. This would be a terrific selection if the Raiders choose to approach No. 36 as a weighted "best player available" approach.