Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Battles To Watch

Next week, the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2026 season with almost maximum anticipation ahead of training camp. The franchise is entering what looks to be a new era under new head coach Klint Kubiak and future franchise quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Combined with a rebuilt defense, the Raiders are set to improve from their league-worst 3-14 mark in 2025.

With improvements come more competition on the roster than ever before. Top to bottom, players will be fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster when cutdowns begin late next month. Training camp is expected to be a feisty time, which is why we're looking at some of the key camp battles to watch ahead of the start of the Raiders' preseason.

Edge Rusher: Cian Slone vs. Brennan Jackson

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson landed with the Raiders last season after being let go by the Los Angeles Rams. His depth and special-teams abilities were admirable, but he'll have to fight for his spot on the 53-man roster against undrafted free agent Cian Slone, as the former NC State pass rusher shone during workouts and OTA practices.

Out of all the undrafted free agents currently on the roster, Slone has the best chance. However, he must showcase something on special teams to stick out. Jackson proves to be a better case with experience and is my best bet between the two to make the final roster.

Slot Cornerback: Taron Johnson vs. Treydan Stukes

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a fascinating positional battle. The Raiders traded for Taron Johnson, the Bills' former standout nickel defender, and drafted Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes for what will likely be the same role. Johnson's experience and certifiable play over the years give him an edge to begin training camp; Stukes' athleticism and advanced football IQ as a rookie give him a strong chance to become the week one starter at nickel.

Special Teams | Kicker: Matt Gay vs. Kansei Matsuzawa; Long Snapper: Tyler Duzansky vs. Alex Ward

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who doesn't love competition at key special teams positions? Gay vs. Matsuzawa wasn't front and center during much of OTAs, but training camp will be, as the former Hawaii kicker attempts to translate his excellent 2025 college season into a great story for the Raiders this fall. Gay, though, has much more experience and success, giving him an edge over the Rainbow Warriors standout.

Ward was the unfortunate victim of the Rams' special teams overhaul in the middle of the season, signing to compete for the starting long-snapper job with Duzansky, arguably the best long-snapper in college football last fall for Penn State. Consistency and reliability matter more than anything at long-snapper, giving the undrafted rookie free agent an edge.

No. 3 Tight End: Ian Thomas vs. Carter Runyon

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ian Thomas has been around the block for some time as one of the tenured veterans on the roster. He's shown to be a solid blocker and can be productive if ever asked. With Connor Heyward's versatility as an H-back/move piece/fullback, Thomas and Carter Runyon, an undrafted free agent last year, are competing for the final tight end spot on the roster.

It wouldn't surprise me if either player is cut this summer, but if the Raiders want stability and certainty, Thomas is the way to go. I have a feeling that's the direction they'll go, but Runyon makes for a strong practice squad candidate.