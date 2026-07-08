Through Thick and Thin, Raiders’ Ian Thomas Finds a Way

The Las Vegas Raiders are home to arguably the best tight end room in the NFL.

In consecutive years, the Raiders drafted Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Georgia's Brock Bowers, two of the best tight ends in college football at the time. Sure enough, the flashes have been on full display for both players, as Bowers has quickly emerged as one of the top tight ends in the sport, while Mayer waits patiently for more opportunities in a contract year.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs a route during the second half a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, when you have two tight ends who can consistently get open and generate big plays, you have to have the depth behind them to compensate, if needed. It is critical to the success of the offense, whether that is the passing game or as a blocker on run game concepts. Ninth-year player Ian Thomas has been that depth for Las Vegas.

Ian Thomas Has Made a Unique Name For Himself

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, tight end depth will be as crucial as ever. Thomas serves a purpose, though his on-field production impact has generally been lacking throughout his entire career, dating back to his first year with the Carolina Panthers as a fourth-round selection from Indiana.

Thomas was once viewed as the succession plan to Panthers all-time great Greg Olsen, who is now arguably the best color commentator in NFL broadcasting. Olsen was getting older and nearing the end of his career while dealing with injuries throughout Thomas' rookie season. As the Panthers faltered in 2018, Thomas flashed the potential, suggesting a seamless transition as the team's newest top-flight pass-catcher.

Oct 11, 2019; Harrow on the Hill, United Kingdom; Carolina Panthers tight ends Tamarrick Hemingway (84), Ian Thomas (80), Greg Olsen (88) and Chris Manhertz (82) during practice at the Harrow School. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It never happened during his seven years in Carolina, and he never topped 300 yards again. He wasn't consistent enough, nor did he have the athleticism and production profile that was expected out of college. Yet, how has a tight end like Ian Thomas been able to stick around for so long, even after signing with the Raiders last season?

It sounds cliché, but being a great teammate with a great work ethic, special-teams value, and blocking ability keeps you in the NFL for a long time. I'm amazed that Thomas, despite having 1,100-plus yards and four career touchdowns in eight years, has stuck around. For better or worse, Thomas has been through thick and thin, battling to keep his spot on the roster and doing just enough to maintain it.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As someone who watched Thomas for those seven years in Charlotte, he was nothing but a great teammate on and off the field, and at times, his blocking paved the way for some great moments in the run game for Carolina. We've seen that at times here in Las Vegas, showcasing a path for any tight end drafted late to be able to stay in the league for almost 10 years.

Thomas Always Finds a Way Despite Constant Unknown

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) practices before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Thomas' name is called on Sundays, he'll always be ready. Is he reliable in the passing game (I have asked this question for about five years now)? That remains to be seen.

What I do know is this: the offensive line has improved, Bowers is coming off a season of nagging injuries, and Kubiak will use his tight ends heavily in both the run and passing game. Thomas will have a role, but faces competition with Carter Runyan for the final tight end spot. This will be an interesting competition, though, knowing Thomas, he'll find a way; he always seems to.