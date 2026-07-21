One Raiders Rookie With Best Chance To Surprise Everyone

For the first time in what may seem like forever, there is something to be excited about with the Las Vegas Raiders for the upcoming NFL season. Despite coming off one of the worst seasons in recent franchise memory, the offseason has sparked a glimmer of hope for Raiders Nation.

The Raiders have longed to return to the top of the NFL, as they were in the mid-2010s and early 2000s. They have made progress toward returning to that peak, but much work is to be done ahead of the 2026 season. General manager John Spytek has worked to build the best roster for the upcoming campaign, which could lead to exceeding expectations if everything goes right.

2026 Raiders Rookie Class Could Be Game-Changer

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The benefit of having the worst record in football for Las Vegas was landing the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 draft. They used that to select their future franchise quarterback, Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Spytek used this draft to rebuild the depth of the defense, infusing the defensive front and secondary with young talent.

The Raiders' secondary is something I'm looking at as a unit that could surprise this season, especially if a couple of key draft selections make immediate impacts. There wasn't much to hang your hat on when it came to selecting offensive talent. However, one proved to be a standout late in the draft and could be head coach Klint Kubiak's hidden gem.

Sixth-Round Rookie Wide Receiver: Future Star?

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Malik Benson (19) carries the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson was one of the most explosive weapons in college football last fall, averaging 16.7 per catch and making an impact as a return specialist. These two elements are likely to have caught the Raiders' eyes during the pre-draft process. Think back to last year, when the Seattle Seahawks traded for Rashid Shaheed and reaped the benefits right away, both from a vertical concept and in the return game.

Kubiak likely feels that Benson could soon provide that type of impact, and he has the speed, quickness, and sustained explosiveness to generate big-time plays in key moments. I'm not here to say Benson is going to be an elite playmaker, but his value in key roles is what could allow him to be one of the biggest surprises on the Raiders' roster.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's some uncertainty at wide receiver about whether or not Tre Tucker or Jack Bech will take the next step to become standout pass-catchers. That is where Benson can come in and shine right away, though he'll need some patience as an all-around weapon; he is a sixth-round selection for a reason.

Benson's Impactful Roles Could Help Raiders in a Big Way

Oregon’s Malik Benson, right, pulls down a touchdown reception against Oklahoma State during the second quarter at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even so, the roles that Benson would play early in his career can lead to further opportunities to be one of the top wideouts on the roster. That would be a great scenario to see play out in Las Vegas, but the likelihood feels slim at the moment, given that he hasn't touched an NFL field yet.

The Raiders have several rookies who could shine this year, with Benson being one of them. In a year where growth is a must across the board, the former Oregon standout could be the one to shine the brightest.